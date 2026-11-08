Nicole Kidman Pairs Her Couture Tutu With a Messy High Pony

She leaned into ballet-core for her LACMA Gala debut

Every year, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art welcomes the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries to its annual fundraising event. Since its inception back in 2011, the Art+Film Gala, as it is known, has become a staple fixture on the fall calendar, seeing everyone from models to actors to philanthropists to musicians to athletes return time and time again.

But this year, the starry festivities also saw a new face or two—including the one and onlyMaking her LACMA debut, Kidman showed up to the event wearing a voluminous Chanel dress from Matthieu Blazy’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. On top, the taupe-and-cream piece featured a long-sleeve corset bodice, with a raw-edge neckline that contrasted the structured boning below.

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From the hips, layers and layers of semi-sheer tulle cut at different lengths created a high-low tutu skirt that, even when still, gave the illusion of movement. LACMA’s annual gala was founded to support the museum’s efforts to expand its programming, making film more central to its exhibitions and education. It has placed a focus on the intersection of art and film, and takes a moment each year to celebrate individuals for their contributions to the visual and cinematic arts.

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Tonight, it honored the work of painter Vija Celmins, known for her photo-realistic explorations of nature, as well asfilmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped for a musical performance, and, for the 15th year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow served as co-chairs.