Nicole Kidman Embraces Natural Curls in Relaxed Weekend Getaway

Nicole Kidman has been spotted showcasing her natural curls during a relaxed weekend getaway. The actress, 58, ditched her signature red carpet wig for an effortlessly cool look, revealing her untamed blonde locks. Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the Oscar winner's breathtaking and casual style.

Nicole Kidman has been spotted showcasing her natural curls during a relaxed weekend getaway . The actress, 58, ditched her signature red carpet wig for an effortlessly cool look, revealing her untamed blonde locks.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Nicole wore denim jeans, a blue button-up shirt and white sneakers, leaning casually against a farm fence. Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the Oscar winner's breathtaking and casual style. Some fans speculated that the actress was back in Australia, spending time at her Southern Highlands property. Nicole's habit of wearing wigs on screen and on the red carpet has earned her a cult following over the years.

The Hollywood star has rarely showcased her natural hair in films and on the red carpet since the early days of her career, and almost always wears wigs for her roles. Nicole has stepped out in a series of dramatic wigged looks - ranging from sleek, straight styles to blunt cuts, and one that became a viral misfire.

At last year's Cannes Film Festival, fans noticed a rare misstep from the star when the mesh cap of her wig peeked through in red carpet photos - prompting chatter online. More recently, Nicole dipped into her wig collection for Paris Fashion Week in January. Nicole has been one of Hollywood's biggest names since making her acting debut way back in 1983 in the Australian film Bush Christmas when she was still a teenager.

She has since gone on to star in several blockbusters including Eyes Wide Shut (1999) and Moulin Rouge! (2001). Some of Nicole's more recent projects are Babygirl, Netflix's murder mystery The Perfect Couple, season two of Lioness, and the romcom A Family Affair





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