Nicole Kidman Barefoot at Chanel Sydney Show Sparks Fan Debate

Nicole Kidman captivated crowds at Chanel's first Sydney runway show by appearing barefoot, sparking online debate about celebrity comfort versus glamour.

Nicole Kidman drew immediate attention from fans and fashion critics after appearing barefoot during an afterparty celebrating Chanel's first-ever runway show in Sydney. The Hollywood actress, 59, abandoned her footwear at the event held at Pier One, shifting focus from her tailored outfit to her relaxed choice of footwear. This unusual decision quickly became a viral talking point on social media platforms, dividing opinions between those who found the sight perplexing and others who viewed it as a refreshing break from formal etiquette.

Details of Barefoot Appearance at Event

Nicole Kidman was filmed standing alongside Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, wearing a cropped black tuxedo blazer over a simple white tank top. While her ensemble maintained a polished aesthetic with black trousers, round sunglasses, and a structured Chanel lunchbox-style handbag, her decision to remove her shoes stood out starkly against the formal backdrop. Footage from the festivities showed her looking comfortable and at ease, a contrast to the high-fashion intensity of the day's proceedings.

Also read Nicole Kidman Brings Rarely-Seen Daughter Faith to the Chanel Cruise Show in Sydney

The actress had arrived at the Chanel 2026/27 Cruise Collection presentation at The Cutaway in Barangaroo earlier in the day wearing black pumps. She coordinated her look with strawberry blonde hair worn straight and loose, complemented by rosy blush and pink lipstick. Her daughter, Faith Kidman Urban, also attended the Thursday presentation, dressing in a matching white Chanel set that included a cropped blazer and mini skirt.

Public Reactions to Celebrity Comfort Choice

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the sight of the Oscar winner without shoes. One commenter questioned the logic of the choice, asking, 'Who walks barefoot in the 21st century??' However, many others rushed to defend Nicole Kidman, suggesting she was simply enjoying herself after a long day of fashion festivities. The atmosphere at the afterparty was described by observers as relaxed, with some joking that she removed her heels to avoid towering over Baz Luhrmann.

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Supporters of the actress embraced the candid moment, with one user noting, 'Nicole definitely an Aussie no shoes!!!!!!!!lol.' Another fan expressed admiration for the unpretentious display, writing, 'Love a barefoot Nicole.' The debate highlighted broader questions about whether celebrities should maintain glamorous appearances at all times or if comfort should take precedence during informal gatherings.

Family Attire and Additional Celebrity Guests

The event transformed into a family affair with the attendance of Nicole Kidman's sister, Antonia Kidman. She opted for a sophisticated all-black outfit, pairing a dress shirt with tailored trousers, Chanel loafers, and a quilted shoulder bag. This coordinated family presence underscored the personal significance of the occasion for the Kidman household amidst the star-studded celebration in Sydney.

Hollywood and high fashion converged on Sydney's CBD for the occasion, with other major stars also in attendance. Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue joined the guest list at Chanel's first Australian runway show, highlighting the global prestige of the event. The presence of such prominent figures emphasized the significance of Chanel bringing its Cruise collection to Australia.

Cruise Collection Context and Future Implications

The Sydney presentation served as the Australian stop for Chanel's Cruise 2026/27 collection, which was initially unveiled in the French seaside town of Biarritz in April. By bringing the show to Barangaroo, Chanel expanded its reach beyond traditional fashion capitals, integrating the collection into a new cultural context. The event marked a significant moment for the fashion industry in Australia, showcasing the brand's commitment to local engagement.

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The discussion surrounding Nicole Kidman's barefoot appearance continues to circulate online, reflecting the intersection of celebrity culture and public expectation. As the Chanel show concluded, the focus remained on the successful execution of the event and the memorable moments that defined it. The gathering served as a testament to the enduring allure of the fashion house and its ability to capture public imagination across different mediums and demographics.