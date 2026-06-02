Nicole Kidman Avoids Hugh Jackman at Met Gala, Siding with Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Report: Nicole Kidman's avoidance of Hugh Jackman at the Met Gala highlights her allegiance to his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, reflecting the shifting loyalties among close friends following the couple's public split.

Hugh Jackman is reportedly reeling after his close friend Nicole Kidman completely avoided him at last month's Met Gala in New York City, making it clear that her allegiance lies with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness .

The 57-year-old Wolverine star has maintained a long-standing friendship with the 58-year-old Nicole, with whom he co-starred in Baz Luhrmann's 2008 film Australia. According to insiders, Jackman is upset and perplexed by Kidman's apparent distance following his split from Furness. An insider told New Idea magazine that Nicole, who served as a co-chair for the event, did not greet Hugh or his companion Sutton Foster, and there was little indication they even spoke, which is unusual given their lengthy history.

The source suggested Jackman is starting to think Kidman is firmly on "Team Deb" since the separation, possibly indicating a breach of trust. It is noted that Kidman's friendship with Furness predates her relationship with Jackman, as they worked together on the 1987 Australian film The Bit Part, which may explain her siding with Furness.

Further reports indicate that Nicole Kidman has been providing emotional support to Deborra-Lee Furness, with the two longtime friends quietly leaning on each other amid their respective public marriage breakdowns. According to Woman's Day, the actresses have formed a sort of "first wives club," bonding over their heartbreak after Furness confirmed her split from Jackman in 2023 and Kidman's own marriage to Keith Urban ended two years prior.

An insider stated that Nicole's loyalty must lie with Deb, as she has been a source of comfort throughout the past three years. The Met Gala earlier this month, where Jackman and Foster made their public debut as a couple reportedly leaving Furness "shattered," served as another public display of Kidman's allegiances.

A source told Naughty But Nice's Rob Shuter that Nicole is "firmly Team Deb," believing Furness was deeply hurt by the circumstances and not interested in pretending otherwise now that Jackman has moved on publicly. Kidman is now said to be helping Furness embrace life post-divorce, with the insider describing how Nicole's own post-divorce confidence and style could make her the ultimate wingwoman for Deb at events.

The source noted that Nicole took control of her own divorce and emerged triumphantly, and she wants to see her dear friend suffer less, doing everything to help Furness regain her power. While Furness remains Kidman's priority among close friendships at the moment, insiders suggest the actress holds hope that she might eventually repair her cherished bond with Hugh Jackman.

The situation underscores the complex dynamics of celebrity friendships during high-profile splits, where long-term connections often get tested by loyalties and public perceptions





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