Nicole Kidman Avoids Hugh Jackman at Met Gala, Sides with Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman is said to be hurt after Nicole Kidman, a longtime friend and co-star, reportedly ignored him at the Met Gala, aligning herself with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Insiders suggest Kidman's loyalty to Furness, a friend of 40 years, explains the public distancing amid Jackman's new relationship with Sutton Foster.

Hugh Jackman is reportedly reeling after his close friend Nicole Kidman completely avoided him at last month's Met Gala in New York City, making it clear her alliance lies with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness .

The 57-year-old Wolverine actor, who has a long-standing friendship with Kidman, 58, and co-starred with her in the 2008 Baz Luhrmann film Australia, is said to be deeply upset by her growing distance following his separation from Deb. An insider told New Idea magazine that Jackman is hurt and puzzled by Kidman's behavior at the high-profile event, noting that despite her role as a co-chair, she did not greet him or his reported companion Sutton Foster.

They were not photographed together, and there is little evidence they even spoke, which seems odd given their history. The source added that Kidman's loyalty is understandable because she has been friends with Furness, 70, longer than she has known Jackman, having co-starred with her in the 1987 Australian film The Bit Part. This dynamic appears to have placed Kidman firmly in what insiders are calling "Team Deb.

" Reports indicate that Kidman and Furness have been leaning on each other in the aftermath of their respective highly publicized marriage breakdowns. Kidman, who navigated her own split from Keith Urban last year, relied heavily on her close friendships and now aims to provide the same support network for Furness. An insider told Woman's Day that the two long-time friends have formed their own "first wives club," bonding over shared heartbreak.

Their friendship spans roughly 40 years, and they have grown even closer since Furness confirmed her split from Jackman in 2023 and two years later when Nicole's marriage ended. The Met Gala, where Jackman and Foster made their public debut as a couple, reportedly leaving Furness shattered, became the latest stage where Kidman's loyalties were made clear.

According to a source speaking to Naughty But Nice's Rob Shuter, Kidman is deliberately distancing herself from Jackman because she believes Furness was deeply hurt by the circumstances of the divorce and subsequent events. She is not interested in pretending otherwise just because Jackman arrived with a new partner. Kidman is now actively helping Furness embrace life post-divorce, with insiders suggesting that the actress's own triumphant emergence from her split is motivating her to support her friend.

Furness is described as benefiting from Kidman's cutting-edge style and confidence, which could help her regain a sense of self and become more socially engaged. While Kidman's priority remains Furness, there is quiet hope among their circle that the long-standing bond between Kidman and Jackman might eventually be repaired.

However, for now, the situation highlights how friendships can be tested and realigned in the wake of high-profile separations, with parties often feeling compelled to choose sides based on historical ties and perceived wrongs





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