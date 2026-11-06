Nicole Kidman And Faith Kidman Urban Attend Chanel Sydney Launch

Nicole Kidman and daughter Faith Kidman Urban made a striking appearance at Chanel's first Australian runway show in Sydney, sparking online calls for the 15-year-old to join the fashion industry.

Actress Nicole Kidman and her 15-year-old daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban attended the luxury fashion house Chanel's inaugural Australian runway show on Thursday in Sydney. The high-profile event marked the first time the iconic brand presented its collection on Australian soil, drawing attention from fans and media alike regarding the teenage daughter's presence alongside her celebrated mother.

Faith Kidman Urban Event Appearance

The 15-year-old arrived at The Cutaway in Sydney's Barangaroo district just behind Nicole Kidman, dressed in a coordinated cream Chanel skirt suit. Her ensemble featured a ribbed cream jacket with a pointed collar, gold-tone buttons, and four patch pockets, paired with a matching miniskirt that fell just below the jacket hem. She completed the look with cream open-toe heels, a tan leather handbag, and her long brown hair parted down the middle and tucked behind one ear, accented by a soft pink lip.

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Nicole Kidman, 59, complemented the occasion with her own interpretation of Chanel tailoring. She wore a cropped black tuxedo jacket over a simple white tank, high-waisted trousers with a white waistband, and deep turn-ups that revealed pointed black pumps. She accessorized with round sunglasses and a small black Chanel bag, smiling as she entered the venue. The family outing also included Nicole's younger sister, Antonia Kidman, who wore a black shirt, tailored trousers, and loafers.

Social Media Reactions To Faith

Fans immediately took to Instagram to comment on Faith's resemblance to her mother, with many suggesting she should consider a modeling career. One viewer noted that Faith definitely looked like she should model, calling her gorgeous, while another compared her beauty directly to Nicole's. The comments reflected a broader online sentiment that the teenager could follow in the footsteps of her older sister.

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This comparison is significant given the recent success of Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, who is now 18. Sunday Rose landed the coveted opening spot at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she was just 16. She subsequently starred in the Italian label's campaign and recently appeared on the November cover of Vogue Germany, marking her first major magazine cover feature.

While Faith has not yet walked a runway, she has experience in front of the camera. Last year, she appeared alongside her mother in Nicole's first campaign as a global ambassador for the Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté. The pair also made a coordinated appearance last month when they attended Chanel's spring/summer 2027 show in Paris, demonstrating their continued involvement in high fashion events.

Chanel Show Details And Designer

The Sydney show featured the brand's spring/summer 2027 collection, led by Matthieu Blazy, the artistic director of fashion activities. This presentation marked Blazy's second main ready-to-wear collection for the house after he took over Chanel's fashion activities last year. His debut spring/summer 2026 collection was described as a new chapter for the brand, and this new show continued that narrative evolution.

The collection explored a narrative of movement from restriction to freedom. It referenced the early Chanel wardrobe featuring jersey fabrics, simple dresses, and relaxed proportions. The designs eventually transitioned into the more recognizable Chanel vocabulary of tailored jackets and suits, showcasing the house's historical roots while looking toward the future.

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Nicole Kidman Brand History

Nicole Kidman's relationship with Chanel extends back more than two decades. She originally starred in the brand's No5 campaign in 2004. In last October, it was announced that she was returning to the house as a brand ambassador, rejoining the luxury label for a new chapter in her career. Her presence at the Sydney show highlighted this enduring partnership.

Following the Thursday show, Nicole Kidman and Faith Kidman Urban were seen leaving Sydney on Friday. At Sydney Airport, Faith swapped her Chanel heels for trainers, wearing a white cropped tank with loose cream drawstring trousers and lace-up shoes. She carried a dark jumper over one arm and wore chic sunglasses as she departed Australia with her mother, concluding their visit for the landmark fashion event.