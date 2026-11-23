Owner Maxine Hargreaves Adams has tapped Richard Biedul as co-creative director and her daughter April Adams as chief operating officer.

British fashion brand Nicole Farhi has relaunched with a 37-piece collection of women’s and men’s wardrobe essentials. Titled “Chapter One: A New Dawn,” the collection draws on the brand’s heritage and relaxed tailoring while emphasizing versatility, craftsmanship and longevity.

Available on the brand’s official website, the prices range from 150 pounds for cashmere accessories to 1,200 pounds for a double-breasted wool coat. Roksanda Reveals Fossa, a Sensual Gold Jewelry Collection Inspired by Sculpture, Glassblowing “Biedul and I very much share the same vision for the brand.

Also read Paolo Bulgari Dies at 89; Legacy of Global Luxury Brand and Greek Roots

As co-creative directors, we work together across all aspects of the creative direction, from the development of the collections to the overall aesthetic, brand identity and how we communicate the brand,” said Hargreaves Adams.

“His extensive experience within the international fashion industry brings a distinct perspective to the brand. His natural creative sensibility, innate understanding of style, silhouette and proportion, and appreciation of understated luxury are very much aligned with the vision for Nicole Farhi,” continued Hargreaves Adams. Founded in 1982 by French-born designer Nicole Farhi with the backing of French Connection founder Stephen Marks, the brand grew into an international lifestyle label known for soft tailoring and tactile fabrics.

Advertisement

It entered administration in 2013 amid difficulties in the U.K. retail market. After Hargreaves Adams’ rescue, Farhi later left the fashion business to focus on sculpture.

“The return of Nicole Farhi feels incredibly timely. Having spent much of my life in the clothing and retail industry, I’ve always believed in creating clothes that people genuinely want to wear and return to,” said Hargreaves Adams, whose father John Hargreaves founded the British fashion retailer Matalan, which was sold to a group of institutional investors and lenders in 2023.

“What makes this new chapter particularly exciting is bringing together different perspectives and generations, while staying true to the values that have always defined Nicole Farhi. I don’t believe great style should be dictated by age or passing trends. For me, it’s about creating beautiful, effortless clothes that allow people to express their individuality, with quality at the heart of everything we do,” she added. Material integrity is a big part of the value proposition.

The collection uses Shetland herringbone woven by British mill Abraham Moon, cashmere sourced from a family-run mill in Inner Mongolia and sandwashed silk crêpe de chine from China. Biedul said the aim was to reinterpret the house’s design codes without being constrained by them.

Advertisement

“For me, this was always about honoring a legacy without being bound by it. Chapter One reimagines familiar house codes through a contemporary lens, creating a modular wardrobe that evolves over time. ” “At its heart is a simple philosophy: less but better. Fewer, more considered pieces, cut from exceptional materials in thoughtful proportions.

Clothing designed not simply for a season, but to be lived in, loved and worn for years to come,” he added. While the brand is relaunched as a direct-to-consumer business, Hargreaves Adams teased that she would like to build relationships with a small number of independent retailers, both in the U.K. and internationally.

“For me, it’s about growing the brand organically and working with the right partners, rather than growth for growth’s sake. We want to build a brand synonymous with effortless style, exceptional quality and understated luxury, creating clothes that have longevity and are not dictated by trends,” she said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers