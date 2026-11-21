For 20 years, Sub.mission has been a bastion of bass music in Denver, and for half of that time, The Black Box has been ground zero.

For 20 years, Sub.mission has been a bastion of bass music in Denver, and for half of that time, The Black Box has been ground zero.

From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.in Denver in the 2010s, growing it from humble beginnings into the bastion of music it is today, going from one-offs at Kazmos on Kalamath to regular weekly events at Cervantes’ and Beta to ultimately opening a club in the former Quixote’s True Blue and Bender’s Tavern Space.

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This weekend, Cacciavillano and company are celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Black Box with two back-to-back nights of music from a selection of hand-picked, top-secret guests. No, really. It’s secret. Cacciavillano wouldn’t even tell us, and fans won’t know who it is until they show up at the club tonight and tomorrow night.

But fans of The Black Box don’t mind. Folks love surprises, apparently, because both nights are already sold out. It’s s a testament to the trust she has built over the years.

Sub.mission Is Taking Over Quixote’s, Replacing Deadheads With Bassheads Cacciavillano says that if she had her way, she’d love to have a club where she never announced who was playing. We caught up with her in advance of this weekend’s anniversary parties to find out how she’s managed to build such a following and her take on how Denver bass music has changed.

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So, you said something yesterday that intrigued me: how you’d love to have a venue when you never announce who’s playing. In essence, though, it seems like you have. Both nights this weekend are sold out, right, and no one knows who’s on the bill and won’t find out until they arrive, right? Is this indicative of the trust you built?

Do folks come regardless, or is this anniversary weekend an anomaly. On the same note, what appeals to you about being able to attract fans with the same enthusiasm without having to hype the artists? I’ve always felt that more lineups should be unannounced. It shifts the focus back to what really matters: the music, the community and the experience, rather than the hype, popularity or clout surrounding an artist.

That’s really the foundation of The Black Box and why we created it in the first place. We wanted a space where the music speaks for itself, where people come with open minds, discover new sounds and connect through a shared experience. And here we are, 10 years later, with two sold-out nights and nobody knows who’s playing.

Of course, our anniversary is special, but I think it shows that we’ve stayed true to our mission and built a community that believes in it. Moving people through sound, not hype. That’s not just a tagline. It’s what we’ve been working toward all along.

It’s been a long road since Sub.mission first started. What have you learned in all of these years of promoting shows and events? What have you learned from being in the club business for a decade? Are there things you wish you would have done differently, or that you could go back and change, or that you wish you knew when you opened Black Box?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that staying true to your values isn’t always easy, but it’s everything. I didn’t just want a venue with an incredible sound system. I wanted a place where I could help shape the future of the music I love without compromising the values that brought me into the industry in the first place. Owning The Black Box has taught me that passion alone isn’t enough.

It takes resilience, adaptability and a willingness to make difficult decisions, especially when balancing creativity with the realities of running a business. Would I do things differently? Of course. I’ve made mistakes, but every challenge has taught me something.

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If anything, I wish I’d learned sooner that you can’t please everyone, and that’s okay. As long as you’re staying true to your mission, you’re moving in the right direction. How has the scene changed over the years, and how has your opinion or perspective of the scene changed over the years? Electronic music has grown tremendously since Sub.mission started.

What was once an underground movement has become a massive industry, and it’s incredible to see how far it’s come. But with that growth, I think some of the focus has shifted toward popularity, social media and hype rather than the music itself. At the same time, I think people are craving smaller, more intentional experiences again.

Large festivals have their place, but there’s something you can’t replicate about being in an intimate room with an incredible sound system, completely immersed in the music. My perspective has evolved from helping build a scene to helping preserve what made it special, while creating opportunities for the next generation to push it forward. What are your favorite moments, shows, or artists from the past 10 years? After 10 years, it’s nearly impossible to pick favorites.

Some of the most memorable nights weren’t necessarily the biggest shows, but the ones where the music, the sound and the energy in the room created something you just can’t put into words. Watching artists grow, giving emerging talent a platform and seeing the connections people have made through this space have been incredibly rewarding. At the end of the day, it’s the community we’ve built that means the most to me.

The Black Box has become so much more than a venue. It’s become a home for people who share a genuine love for this music. That’s what I’m most proud of. I think electronic music will continue to grow, but I also believe spaces like The Black Box will become even more important as people seek out authentic, intimate experiences.

For us, the mission remains the same: support underground music, give artists the freedom to experiment, educate people about sound system culture and introduce audiences to music they might not otherwise discover. I don’t measure success by how big we can get. I measure it by the impact we make, the artists we help develop, and the community we continue to build. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there.

This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027.for almost a dozen years. After taking a year off to pursue other endeavors, the Colorado-bred music scribe returned to writing as a columnist, critic, and features reporter at the