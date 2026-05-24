Nicolas Refn Directing Remake of Cult Horror Film 'Maniac Cop'

The news article discusses the casting of Nicolas Refn as the director of the remake of the cult horror film 'Maniac Cop'. The director is known for his arthouse-oriented films but also has cult hits to his credit. The story revolves around a police lieutenant who has to stop a killer in a police uniform who was framed for crimes and came back from the dead.

A cult classic horror movie from the 1980s has been in talks for a remake since 2017, and it is finally moving forward with a surprising indie director.

Nicolas Refn, a director who made his name directing some cult hits of his own, is the surprise choice for the remake. Refn's biggest hit was the 2011 movie 'Drive', based on the novel by James Sallis, although his other movies never seemed to get past the niche indie crowds.

However, he returned to the Cannes Film Festival this year with his new movie 'Her Private Hell', a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher. Refn is going to direct a remake of the cult horror movie 'Maniac Cop', and his selection for this project is a huge departure from his previous directorial efforts. Maniac Cop stars Tom Atkins as a police lieutenant who has to stop someone in a police uniform who seems to be killing people around New York City.

However, this killer is Matt Cordell, a former cop who was framed for crimes he never committed and was killed in Sing Sing. He is now back from the dead and wants revenge. Maniac Cop, a movie that flopped at the box office but was a huge cult hit when it arrived on home video, received two sequels





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