Nicolas Cage Stars in Prime Video's 'Spider-Noir' with Black and White and Color Options

The new superhero series, Spider-Noir, offers viewers a unique experience with the option to watch the show in either black and white or color. The series stars Nicolas Cage as a down-on-his-luck PI version of Spider-Man, living in 1930s New York City.

Prime Video 's new superhero series , Spider-Noir , stars Nicolas Cage as a down-on-his-luck PI version of Spider-Man, living in 1930s New York City. The audience isn't passive; there's an additional element of viewer participation: you get to decide how to watch the story - in black and white , or in color.

For production designer Warren Alan Young, working on the show was the equivalent of making three series at the same time. Nicolas Cage appears in both black and white and color versions of each episode of Spider-Noir. Viewers can pick whether to watch Cage in black and white or color. Spider-Noir was originally going to be black and white only and a hardcore, classic film noir, but that plan quickly changed.

The show follows Ben Reilly (Cage), aka The Spider, who stepped away from his superhero past, but now must resume it. The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, and Li Jun Li. Production designer Warren Alan Young said that making Spider-Noir in both black and white and color was like making three different TV shows.

The process of making sure colors looked good in both black and white and color for actors such as Li Jun Li was extraordinarily involved, said Young. The color palate of Spider-Noir used a lot of cyan, red, grey, and violet, with splashes of orange. To re-create 1930s Manhattan, they filmed the show on soundstages in Los Angeles, the backlots of Warner Brothers and Universal Studios, and in LA's historic old bank district.

During his research, he found the phenomenal Australian-born American artist, Martin Lewis, whose 1920s and '30s charcoal and pencil drawings of Manhattan street scenes partly inspired the show's aesthetic. Including images of train systems, cafes, and even street signs, he noted details like the letters would be smaller on street signs in the '30s than they are today. Even though we're portraying a comic book character, we wanted to be set in a bit more realism.

Although viewers can choose if they want to watch the show in black and white or color, Young advised us to start with the black and white, because it's unique. Spider-Noir is now streaming on Prime Video





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