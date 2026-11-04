Nicolas Cage Shares Homelessness Update After Malibu Sinkhole Collapse

Nicolas Cage reveals he is living in hotels following a sinkhole that destroyed his Malibu home's driveway and deck. The actor discusses Halloween plans and family life after the September emergency.

Nicolas Cage spoke at the Los Angeles Comic Con on October 31 to provide a candid update regarding his living situation following the destruction of his Malibu residence. The actor disclosed that he is currently homeless and has been staying in hotels after a massive sinkhole compromised his beachfront property. He explained to the audience that something happened to his house, forcing him into temporary accommodations while dealing with the aftermath of the geological disaster.

Details Of The September Sinkhole Emergency

The sinkhole opened near Cage's beachfront property in September, creating a hazard that measured roughly 60 feet wide and 25 feet deep. Malibu officials were forced to declare a local emergency to manage the dangerous conditions that extended far beyond the actor's immediate neighborhood. The collapse resulted in the destruction of his home's driveway and significant damage to its deck, while a simultaneous gas leak further complicated the safety of the area.

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The danger posed by the ground collapse required extensive emergency responses, with more than 30 nearby properties facing evacuation orders. Officials warned residents about unsafe conditions, marking seven homes as unsafe and placing restrictions on 24 others because emergency vehicles could not reach them safely. During the height of the emergency, gas service was shut off to protect the community from potential explosions or further structural instability.

Nicolas Cage Family Halloween Plans And Routine

Cage, who shares his four-year-old daughter August with his wife Riko Shibata, discussed how the incident has altered his family's daily routine. He shared his specific plans for Halloween with his daughter, stating he would take her trick-or-treating somewhere in Santa Monica. This change in location was necessary because his home was uninhabitable, disrupting their usual celebrations in Malibu.

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The actor also mentioned how he intends to spend the evening with his daughter after putting her to bed. Cage revealed that he is going to watch a movie called The Shining, noting that the director was nominated for Worst Director at the Razzies. He stated he will watch the film after he puts his daughter to sleep, providing a glimpse into his current lifestyle while dealing with the displacement caused by the sinkhole.

Property History And Career Trajectory

Nicolas Cage purchased the 4,000-square-foot Malibu property for $10.5 million in 2024, making the recent damage particularly significant for his assets. The sinkhole incident has forced him to stay in hotels, marking a stark change from his previous living arrangement. Despite the personal hardship, Cage continues to work on major television projects, including his role in HBO's True Detective.

The actor will play detective Henry Logan in the upcoming fifth season of True Detective, working alongside Antonio Banderas who portrays Rai García. Production for the series is scheduled to begin in 2027, with showrunner Issa López returning to lead the project. This continued professional activity highlights Cage's resilience as he manages both his career and the personal challenges of housing instability.