Nicolas Cage's new crime thriller Best Pancakes in the County has received a dismal 21% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics despite starring the Academy Award-winning actor.

Nicolas Cage stars in Best Pancakes in the County, a new action thriller that has premiered with a disappointing 21% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. The film, written and directed by Ken Sanzel, features the Academy Award-winning actor as a cunning criminal involved in a deadly standoff. This release marks another entry in Cage's extensive filmography, which has seen him transition from blockbuster action hero to starring in numerous direct-to-video projects over the last two decades. The movie is currently available on digital platforms and in theaters, but early critical reception has been harsh regarding its execution and originality.

Nicolas Cage's Action Career and Latest Release

Nicolas Cage earned an Academy Award for his role in Leaving Las Vegas in 1995 before becoming one of Hollywood's primary action stars. He headlined major blockbusters including The Rock in 1996, Con Air in 1997, and Face/Off also in 1997. His success continued with the National Treasure series from 2004 to 2007, Ghost Rider from 2007 to 2011, and the comic book adaptation Kick-Ass in 2010. Over the past twenty years, however, Cage has taken a different path, starring in several straight-to-VOD releases such as this latest project. The simultaneous digital and theatrical release of Best Pancakes in the County follows a similar strategy to his previous works in this genre.

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Plot Details and Cast of Best Pancakes in the County

The plot of Best Pancakes in the County follows a cunning career criminal played by Nicolas Cage who returns to his remote diner after a botched FBI heist. The diner becomes the center of a deadly standoff between rival assassins, rogue federal agents, and a waitress with hidden secrets over the course of one explosive night. Ken Sanzel directed the film, having previously worked with Cage on the 2019 crime thriller Kill Chain. The supporting cast includes Justin Long, Shelley Hennig, Ravi Patel, Brandon Mychal Smith, Lauren German, Kelly Greyson, Jaylen Moore, and Michael Sirow. The movie runs for 98 minutes and features a mix of crime and comedy elements.

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Critical Reception and Rotten Tomatoes Score

Best Pancakes in the County debuted with a dismal 21% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes based on 14 reviews at the time of publication. Critics generally describe the film as a messy crime comedy that relies too heavily on Nicolas Cage delivering his signature over-the-top performance. Many reviewers feel that the film is a half-baked imitation of Quentin Tarantino's style, citing clunky dialogue, a contrived finale, and muddled action sequences. The dark humor in the film was described by several critics as painful, and the overall narrative structure was criticized for lacking cohesion and originality.

Audience Reception and Viewing Availability

The movie does not yet have any user ratings or an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but these are expected to appear soon as the film is now playing in theaters. Best Pancakes in the County is available to rent or buy on digital platforms such as Prime Video for $9.99. While most reviews were negative, a small number of critics suggested there is fun to be had if you enjoy Nicolas Cage at his most chaotic. One critic even found value in the movie's pancake-making tips, though most agree that the film is far from a cinematic masterpiece or a revolutionary source of breakfast advice. The release date for the film is listed as November 12, 2026.