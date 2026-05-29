Nicolas Cage Reveals Why He Named His Son Kal El, Not Superman

Nicolas Cage has revealed that his youngest son, Kal El, was named after the Kryptonian, not Superman. Cage said the name was chosen because it's beautiful and has a meaningful Hebrew origin, meaning 'the voice of God'.

Nicolas Cage revealed that his youngest son, Kal El , was named after the Kryptonian, not Superman . He said the name was chosen because it's beautiful and has a meaningful Hebrew origin, meaning 'the voice of God'.

Cage wasn't a big fan of Superman growing up, preferring characters like Ghost Rider and The Incredible Hulk. He chose the name Kal El because it's a genuine name, but clarified that it wasn't due to admiration for the DC character. The name was also chosen because of its beauty, and Cage found it 'beautiful' even though he wasn't a fan of Superman.

Cage was asked about his brief appearance in The Flash, where he played a cameo as the superhero. He revealed that he was surprised by how the makers used his footage, and that he didn't fight a giant spider in the film as seen in the final product. Cage's appearance in The Flash was a result of the project Superman Lives being resurrected in 2023, where he was brought in for a cameo.

The project was initially canceled in the 1990s due to script and budgetary issues. Cage's reaction to his appearance in The Flash highlights the difference between what he did on set and what was ultimately used in the film





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