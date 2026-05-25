Nicolas Cage Reveals He Turned Down Role in Christopher Nolan's 'Insomnia', Hasn't Heard Back Since

Nicolas Cage left Christopher Nolan hanging after Cage passed on the lead role in Insomnia. Cage detailed his lack of success getting a call back from Nolan since his rejection of the role, indicating that Nolan might have been angered by his prior decision. Cage also discussed his relationship with David O. Russell, a director who has always kept in touch with Cage after his rejection of multiple films.

Nicolas Cage revealed that despite being approached for a role in the film ' Insomnia ', he passed on it. He hasn't heard from Christopher Nolan since his rejection.

Cage shares that David O. Russell is the only director he has ever turned down who later offered him a film, indicating that most directors do not come back with a second offer. Cage also mentioned that David O. Russell offered him a film 'a million years ago', hinting that it was a long time ago.

Cage adds that Christopher Nolan offered him a role in 'Insomnia', and it was mentioned in the text that Insomnia was a box office success and won critical acclaim. Cage further states that 'The Odyssey' is Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, and 'Madden', a film directed by David O. Russell, will be released on November 26.

He implies that it is possible that Christopher Nolan may have been upset with him for declining the role in 'Insomnia', as Cage's acting style might differ from Nolan's





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