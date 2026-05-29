Nicolas Cage reveals he legally changed his name to avoid being ‘clown cousin’ of Coppola family

“‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family.”

Nicolas Cage said he legally changed his name to avoid being the “clown cousin” of the famous Coppola family.

“‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else’s, so I decided I’m going to bring it on and be ‘Cage. ’” Cage, 62, has used the name professionally for decades, but said distancing himself from the famous Italian-American Coppola family started early in his career.

The actor is the son of academic and author August Coppola and the nephew of legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire. His cousins include filmmaker Sofia Coppola and actor Jason Schwartzman. Between them, the Coppola family has collected eight Oscars, 10 Golden Globes, two BAFTA Awards, a Grammy and two Palme d’Or honors from the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor said he chose “Cage” partly because of the Marvel Comics character Luke Cage, while also drawing inspiration from avant-garde composer John Cage. Cage with his dad August Coppola and mom Joy Vogelsang at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, July 31, 1998.

“‘Cage’ is a name that I liked coming across in the comics — I just thought he had a cool name — and I grew up in a very avant-garde, artsy family and there was talk about John Cage and the experimental compositions that he did,” he said. “I thought, well, I’ll keep the name ‘Nicolas’ because my father named me Nicolas — with French spelling, which has always frustrated me, because everyone adds an ‘h,’” Cage said.

Cage, Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia Coppola and Eleanor Coppola at a Universal Studios party, January 25, 2004. As for whether he prefers “Nick” or “Nicolas,” the actor added: “I’m both! I think people know me as both. ” Cage has been credited as Nicolas Cage throughout nearly his entire career, aside from a 1981 TV pilot and the 1982 film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

”The actor revealed he nearly played the Green Goblin in 2002’s “Spider-Man” before the role ultimately went to Willem Dafoe due to creative differences. He also said he almost starred in the 1994 comedy “Dumb and Dumber” alongside Jim Carrey instead of Jeff Daniels.

Cage with his dad August Coppola and mom Joy Vogelsang at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, July 31, 1998. Cage, Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia Coppola and Eleanor Coppola at a Universal Studios party, January 25, 2004.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Actors Francis Ford Coppola Jason Schwartzman Nicolas Cage Sofia Coppola

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir: Live-Action Series Differs From Spider-Verse VersionSony's live-action Spider-Noir series, starring Nicolas Cage, premieres on Prime Video with a distinct take on the 1930s Spider-Man variant. The show confirms it is a separate version from the animated Spider-Verse movies, featuring a different secret identity and no multiversal awareness. Key differences and connections are explored.

Read more »

Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir Future & Season 2 Chances ExplainedWhat's next for Ben Reilly?

Read more »

True Detective Season 5: Nicolas Cage Updates Where Things StandNicolas Cage (Spider-Noir) responded to reports that he was interested in joining the fifth season of Showrunner Issa López's True Detective.

Read more »

Nicolas Cage Legally Changes Name to Nick Cage, Opens Up About Turning Down Iconic Movie RolesNicolas Cage, the 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor, has revealed that he legally changed his name to Nick Cage last year. He also opened up about turning down two iconic movie roles, including the Green Goblin in the 2002 Spider-Man movie and the role of Lloyd Christmas in the 1994 comedy film Dumb and Dumber.

Read more »