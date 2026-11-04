Nicolas Cage Releases Three Films in November Before Lords of War Sequel

Nicolas Cage stars in Madden and Best Pancakes in the County this November, followed by the Lords of War sequel release on January 22, 2027.

Nicolas Cage is preparing for a significant cinematic surge as the calendar year concludes. The actor has three major film projects scheduled for public viewing within a short window, beginning with theatrical releases in mid-November. This busy schedule follows his recent television work and sets the stage for a high-profile franchise return early next year.

November Film Schedule Details

Cage headlines David O. Russell's sports drama Madden, which opens in select movie theaters on November 11. The production features him portraying the legendary football coach John Madden. Following its limited theatrical run, the film will transition to Amazon Prime Video one week after its initial premiere date.

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Just nine days later, Cage appears in the action thriller Best Pancakes in the County alongside Justin Long and Shelley Hennig. This project releases simultaneously on digital platforms and in cinemas on November 20. The film represents a distinct shift toward genre-bending content following his previous dramatic roles.

Lords of War Sequel Production

The most anticipated project remains the sequel to the 2005 cult classic Lord of War. Vertical Entertainment has officially scheduled the release of Lords of War for January 22, 2027. The original film established Cage as Yuri Orlov, a notorious international arms trafficker whose career spanned decades of global conflict.

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Director Andrew Niccol returns to write and direct the new installment. The project faced delays after initial announcements in 2023, with production plans shifting into 2024 before finally coming together in late 2025. Niccol brings experience from his recent work on the live-action animation hybrid I, Object to this crime thriller continuation.

New Cast Members and Plot Elements

The sequel introduces Bill Skarsgard as Anton, the illegitimate son of Yuri Orlov. Described as charismatic and ruthless, Anton joins the narrative as a new player in the dangerous world of illegal weaponry. His character creates a complex dynamic with the father figure he shares with the protagonist.

The story picks up years after the events of the first film, specifically referencing a fateful deal made with a Sierra Leonean militia in Africa. Yuri's legacy faces immediate threats from a mercenary mastermind who is revealed to be his own son. Anton is actively building a massive private army that challenges his father's influence.

Thematic Conflict and Global Impact

The central conflict drives the father and son into a bloody battle for power, influence, and the same romantic interest. Their relationship transforms from familial ties into bitter rivalry fueled by ambition and betrayal. The narrative highlights the destructive consequences of the arms trade on global stability.

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The backdrop of the film incorporates the United States wars in the Middle East to emphasize real-world impacts. The plot underscores how arms dealers fuel death and destruction for personal gain. A recently revealed teaser provides an early look at the intense confrontation between these two powerful characters.