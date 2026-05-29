Nicolas Cage Picks Andrew Garfield as Best Spider-Man, Confused by 'Marry' Category in Interview

During a promotional interview for his series 'Cage,' Nicolas Cage stated that he considers Andrew Garfield's performance as Spider-Man the best among the younger portrayals of the character. Cage appeared unfamiliar with the 'f-, marry, kill' game when the interviewer introduced it. The discussion also touched on Cage's upcoming 'Spider-Noir' series, which features Ben Reilly instead of Peter Parker and has a distinct origin story.

‘s MCU version wasn’t his choice. While he did not disclose whether he had watched all of their Spider-Man films, he picked Andrew Garfield ’s performance as the best.

The comment came during a promotional interview for his new series,, Cage was asked initially if he had watched all the Spider-Man movies. While he didn’t really answer the question, he did go on to say that he found Garfield’s performance as the web-slinger the best.

“I thought Garfield was a really great Spider-Man. I thought he did a really terrific job. He’s a marvelous actor,” he said about his favorite Spider-Man actor pick while appreciating Garfield’s talent. The Longlegs actor said that, among the younger portrayals of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, he found Garfield’s version the most appealing to watch.

The interviewer then introduced a “f—, marry, kill” game for Cage, who appeared unfamiliar with how it’s played. During the segment, Cage initially picked Garfield as his choice, calling him the best Spider-Man in cinema.

However, when the interviewer asked whether he would like to put Garfield under the “marry” category, Cage appeared confused and clueless. Notably, Cage’s Spider-Noir takes place in a different universe and isn’t canon to any of the MCU or Spider-Verse movies. It stands on its own and features a character named Ben Reilly, instead of Peter Parker, who usually plays Spider-Man in the comics.

Moreover, in the series, the origin story also appears to take a different turn than in the comics. It’s learnt that Reilly’s alter ego gains power after being bitten by a prisoner who was part of the failed supersoldier program during the Great War. In the comics, a horde of spiders bites Parker after he breaks a spider idol in the warehouse of antiques. Shazmeen is an Entertainment journalist at Evolve Media, also covering Pop Culture beat.

Her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has a fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones. Academy Award winner Robert De Niro has opened up about his decades-long creative partnership with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese. The…The John Rambo release date has been set for the upcoming prequel movie.

The cast of the new action movie…Tom Holland wants to see Miles Morales or Spider-Gwen show up in the MCU in the near future. There’s been…Netflix has shared the teaser trailer for Enola Holmes 3. The newest sequel to Millie Bobby Brown‘s popular mystery film…Netflix has shared the official trailer for In the Hand of Dante. Following its world premiere at last year’s Venice…Update: The full teaser trailer has been released.

Watch it here. Enola Holmes 3 trailer release date is confirmed, following…Nicolas Cage revealed what inspired him to name his son, Kal-El. He shares him with his third wife, Alice Kim. …Spider-Man 4‘s most mysterious villains just got their close-up in a major exclusive.

Two new Empire covers revealed The Hand’s…Tom Holland‘s recent comments on the future of Spider-Man raised some eyebrows. With Holland already on his fourth main film,…Leave it to Tom Holland to suggest what will surely be the weirdest storyline in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The…





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