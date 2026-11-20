Critics pan Nicolas Cage's sports biopic Madden, giving it a 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes despite his starring role alongside Christian Bale.

Nicolas Cage has long maintained a distinguished reputation in Hollywood, highlighted by his Academy Award for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas in 1996 and another nomination for Adaptation in 2002. He has delivered memorable performances in acclaimed films like Raising Arizona, Face/Off, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. However, his recent project, Madden, is receiving harsh reviews, earning a 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cage Sports Biopic Receives Harsh Reviews

The sports biopic Madden stars Nicolas Cage as the voice of football icon John Madden. Christian Bale plays Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in the film. The movie is now available on Prime Video and in limited theaters. Critics have torn the film apart, giving it a 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This marks Cage's second-lowest score for a film on the site this decade.

Also read Madden Biopic Flops on Prime Video as Critics Slam Nicolas Cage's Performance and Boring Narrative

Russell Directs With Cambron Clark Script

Five-time Academy Award nominee David O. Russell directs the film. He co-wrote the script with Cambron Clark. The project follows the career of John Madden, a former NFL coach and broadcaster. The film attempts to capture the essence of his impact on American football. Critics have found the execution lacking compared to the subject's legacy.

Cage Criticized Superhero Projects Recently

This negative reception follows recent controversy involving Nicolas Cage. He previously spoke out against modern superhero projects. This came after the cancellation of his series Spider-Noir. The series was an offshoot of the animated Spider-Verse films. Cage called the MCU a well-funded and glorified WWE. He questioned actors wearing ridiculous outfits for fights. These comments preceded the release of Madden.

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Prime Video Release Faces Poor Reception

The film is being torn apart by critics on review platforms. The 13% score reflects the consensus of professional reviewers. It is a significant drop from Cage's previous critical successes. The movie is distributed through Prime Video globally. Limited theatrical releases are also happening concurrently. Audiences may find the story unengaging based on critic feedback.

Legacy Of Cage Contrasts With Current Film

Nicolas Cage is known for excellent films like Leaving Las Vegas. He won the Academy Award in 1996 for that role. He earned another nomination for Adaptation in 2002. His role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was praised. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent featured him playing himself. Madden does not share that same level of acclaim from reviewers.