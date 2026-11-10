Nicolas Cage Madden Film Hits Theaters Before Prime Video Debut

Nicolas Cage stars in the John Madden biopic Madden, opening in limited theaters on November 11 before its Prime Video release on November 18, 2026.

Nicolas Cage is set to return to Prime Video with Madden, a biographical sports film about American football coach and commentator John Madden. The Oscar winner stars opposite Christian Bale and Kathryn Hahn, and the movie will now open first in theaters in a limited release starting on November 11 before arriving on Prime Video on November 18. The release comes shortly after Prime Video decided to cancel Cage's Spider-Noir after one season.

The timing is notable because Spider-Noir was widely regarded as one of the best shows of the year. The series earned enormous critical and audience praise, with much of it directed at Cage's 'gloriously pulpy performance' as Ben Reilly. Spider-Noir received 11 Emmy Award nominations and won 5, yet those honors were not enough to reverse Prime Video's decision.

Also read Nicolas Cage Confirms Spider-Noir Story Is Complete Without Season Two

Nicolas Cage Plays John Madden in the Biopic

Nicolas Cage plays the legendary John Madden in the film, which chronicles the rise of Madden's decorated career. The source material highlights an infectious personality that allowed Madden's influence to transcend the sports world.

The story includes a historic Super Bowl win with the Oakland Raiders. It also covers Madden's friendship with Raiders owner Al Davis, played by Christian Bale, as well as his effective partnership with his wife, Virginia, played by Kathryn Hahn.

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The cast also includes John Mulaney, known for Everybody's Live, Sienna Miller, known for Anatomy of a Scandal, and Shane Gillis, known for Tires. Each of these actors adds a different dimension to a film built around the personal and professional relationships that shaped Madden's life.

David O. Russell Directs and Co-Writes Madden

David O. Russell directs and co-writes Madden, bringing his experience with films that earned Academy Award nominations. Russell rose to fame for The Fighter, a biographical sports drama, and for Silver Linings Playbook, a star-studded romantic comedy.

Cambron Clark is credited as a co-writer alongside Russell. The producers listed for the project are Colin Wilson, David O. Russell, Jason Blumenthal, Jonathan Shukat, Matthew Budman, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black.

Madden was originally scheduled to release straight to Prime Video. That plan changed, and the film will now have a theatrical window before reaching subscribers, a shift that places the project in cinemas before it reaches streaming audiences.

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Prime Video Schedule Around the Madden Release

Madden is scheduled to reach Prime Video on November 18, one week after its limited theatrical release begins on November 11. The film is listed as a 110-minute R-rated drama with a release date of November 18, 2026.

Prime Video's week also includes The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, which premieres on Wednesday, November 11. The historical biblical series The Chosen returns for Season 6 on November 15.

Another new arrival is The Greatest, a biographical sports drama series based on the life of boxer Muhammad Ali. The series premiered on November 4 and has been trending as one of the most-watched new titles on the streamer, a performance that Madden could likely match when it arrives on November 18.