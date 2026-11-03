Nicolas Cage Lives in Hotels After Sinkhole Damages Malibu Mansion

Nicolas Cage reveals he is temporarily homeless following a massive sinkhole that devastated his $10.5 million Malibu estate in September, prompting emergency permits and neighbor evacuations.

Nicolas Cage disclosed his precarious living arrangement during a Saturday appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con, confirming that he is currently residing in hotels after a catastrophic sinkhole severely damaged his Malibu residence less than two months prior. The Oscar-winning actor, aged sixty-two, addressed the issue directly when asked about his upcoming Halloween plans, stating plainly that he is currently a little bit homeless due to the structural failure of his property.

Sinkhole Devastates Oceanfront Property

A significant geological event struck the $10.5 million oceanfront home in September, creating a massive void that swallowed the driveway and compromised the foundation of the luxury estate. Coastal erosion combined with the impact of strong storms caused parts of the Malibu structure to sink into the ground, resulting in cracked slabs of asphalt and concrete collapsing near the enclosed garage. Visual documentation from the scene revealed a gaping hole in the driveway, marking the beginning of extensive damage to the property purchased by Cage in 2024.

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The sinkhole, which initially measured thirty feet by thirty feet, rapidly expanded by October to encompass the side of the home and approach the front door. The collapse also destroyed a fence, a portable restroom, and a portion of the adjacent street, fundamentally altering the landscape around the residence. Built in the nineteen-nineties by the late Jose Liberman, co-founder of Liberman Broadcasting, the home once featured a rooftop deck with a jacuzzi, soaring glass walls, and an isolated beach access point.

Emergency Permits and Structural Response

Cage initiated immediate legal and construction measures to halt the destruction, filing three separate permits with city officials just days after the sinkhole appeared. These approvals included an emergency building permit aimed at placing sandbags against the beach and the exterior of the home to stabilize the shifting earth. Additional permits were granted for the removal of sinkhole-related asphalt debris, the installation of shoring structures, and excavation for soil sample collection to assess ground stability.

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Despite these efforts, the property now bears little resemblance to the multi-million dollar luxury property it once represented. The residence, which includes a chef's kitchen, multiple bedrooms, and a garage with elevator access, has suffered irreversible cosmetic and structural losses. The rapid growth of the crater suggests that the geological instability remains a critical threat to the integrity of the building.

Neighborhood Evacuations and Safety Concerns

The hazardous conditions created by the sinkhole extended well beyond the boundaries of Cage's property, necessitating the evacuation of neighbors in the surrounding area. Local authorities declared seven homes on the same street unsafe to occupy and red-tagged another twenty-four houses due to the loss of vehicular access. Officials cited the collapse of the driveway into the roadway as a critical issue that blocked both resident movement and emergency access for fire and sheriff personnel.

This loss of access raised serious concerns regarding the ability of emergency responders to reach the area during medical, fire, or law enforcement crises. The situation highlighted the vulnerability of coastal infrastructure to natural erosion and storm damage, affecting an entire block rather than just a single homeowner. The community remains on alert as officials monitor the stability of the ground and the potential for further subsidence.

Future Residence and Celebrity Context

Nicolas Cage, born Nicolas Kim Coppola, is the nephew of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and actor Talia Shire, with a career spanning decades including roles in Moonstruck, Raising Arizona, and the Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas. He is currently married to his wife Riko Shibata, whom he wed in 2021, and the couple has been pictured in Los Angeles in the weeks following the incident. The actor's ability to remain in hotels underscores the severity of the situation, as no immediate timeline has been provided for repairs or the feasibility of returning to the Malibu address.