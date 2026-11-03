Nicolas Cage Joins Simon Afram Cyber-Thriller C.L.A.Y. With New Cast Additions

Nicolas Cage, Agnez Mo, and other stars join the cast of Simon Afram's cyber-thriller C.L.A.Y., following a computer prodigy in an underground hacker collective.

Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage has officially joined the ensemble cast of C.L.A.Y., a new psychological cyber-thriller directed by Simon Afram. The project adds several recognizable television and international stars to its growing lineup, including Indonesian singer-actor Agnez Mo, Spanish actor Jordi Mollà, German actor Emilio Sakraya, and Czech actor Adrian Topol. This casting announcement marks a significant expansion for the film, which is currently in production.

Cast Expansion And Actor Backgrounds

The latest additions bring diverse talent from global entertainment industries into the fold. Agnez Mo joins the film as her first on-screen English-language movie role since appearing in Reacher Season 4. Her involvement highlights the international scope of the production and the director's vision for a globally resonant cast. Meanwhile, British actors Thwaites and Moriarty bring their popular television credentials to the screen. Thwaites portrayed Dick Grayson, also known as Nightwing, in the series Titans. Moriarty plays Starlight in the hit series The Boys. Their inclusion adds depth to the ensemble with actors familiar to modern streaming audiences.

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Hacker Collective Plot Mechanics

The narrative centers on a brilliant but socially invisible computer prodigy who struggles to find his place in society. His life changes direction when he joins an underground hacker collective called C.L.A.Y., an acronym standing for Clowns Laughing At You. The group utilizes digital provocation to generate real-world consequences, effectively bridging the gap between online actions and physical reality. This premise explores themes of identity, belonging, and the growing influence of digital spaces on human lives. The story examines how online activities can spill into the real world, creating increasingly dangerous situations for the collective and its members.

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Production Team And Creative Roles

Simon Afram serves as the driving creative force behind the project, making his feature directorial debut. He has written the screenplay and is producing the film alongside Edward Kahl, Reza Roohi, and Adrian Topol. Bianca Goodloe, David Scaramanga, and Daniel Haido serve as executive producers. The team has assembled a robust production crew to handle the technical demands of a cyber-thriller. The film started shooting in London in November 2026. This timeline indicates a recent start to principal photography, allowing for post-production work ahead of any potential release window.

Release Status And Market Impact

Despite the confirmed cast and ongoing production, the makers have not announced an official release date. There is no confirmation regarding whether the film will arrive in theaters or on streaming platforms. The studio is keeping details about the specific characters each actor will portray under wraps. This strategy builds anticipation among fans who are eager to see how these high-profile actors interact within the hacker narrative. The thriller genre remains competitive, so strategic timing will be crucial for the film's success. Industry observers are watching closely for any further announcements from the production team.