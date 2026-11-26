Nicolas Cage stars in Longlegs, arriving on Netflix US on December 10. This follows Renfield on December 9 as the horror thriller continues its streaming run.

The FBI horror film Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage, will leave Hulu and begin streaming on Netflix in the United States on Thursday, December 10. The movie, a critically acclaimed thriller from 2024, has seen a significant shift in its digital distribution strategy, moving from its initial streaming partner to a new platform later in the year.

Nicolas Cage Horror Thriller Plot And Premise

The film centers on a mysterious killer known only as Longlegs, who leaves coded letters signed by his name at the crime scenes of murdered families in Oregon. FBI Agent Lee Harker, played by Maika Monroe, is assigned to the case and discovers a disturbing pattern linking the victims. Each family had a daughter whose birthday fell on the 14th of the month, a detail that mirrors Lee Harker's own birthday, creating a direct personal connection to the crimes.

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Lee receives a file from Agent Carter, portrayed by Blair Underwood, which details the grim history of the murders. The investigation reveals that while physical evidence at each scene points to a father who killed his own family, Longlegs consistently claims responsibility for the deaths. This pattern suggests a complex psychological game where the serial killer manipulates the perception of justice and guilt, leaving the FBI with unsolved mysteries despite seemingly clear evidence.

Film Performance And Box Office Success

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins, Longlegs proved to be a commercial success upon its theatrical release. The movie earned a total of $125.4 million worldwide during its run in cinemas. This total revenue was driven by a strong domestic opening weekend, where the film grossed $22.4 million in the United States alone. The performance exceeded industry expectations for a horror title, establishing it as one of the genre's notable hits of the year.

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The film's popularity has sustained its presence in the cultural conversation, leading to renewed interest in its streaming availability. The transition from Hulu to Netflix marks a strategic move to reach a broader audience, leveraging Netflix's global infrastructure to expand the film's viewership. This move is expected to introduce the thriller to new demographics who may have missed its theatrical run or initial streaming window.

Netflix Streaming Schedule And Double Feature

Netflix is preparing a double feature for fans of Nicolas Cage by adding two of his films in close succession. Prior to Longlegs, the movie Renfield will join the service on December 9. In Renfield, Nicolas Cage plays Dracula opposite Nicholas Hoult, who portrays his long-suffering assistant. This scheduling creates a immediate opportunity for audiences to binge-watch Cage's recent horror and action roles within a 48-hour window.

The inclusion of Renfield on December 9 serves as a lead-in to the Longlegs debut on December 10. This strategy capitalizes on the momentum of Cage's career resurgence in the horror genre. The dual release allows streaming subscribers to experience a thematic marathon of dark, character-driven thrillers, enhancing the value proposition for users seeking intense cinematic experiences during the holiday season.

Production Details And Creator Background

Osgood Perkins, the writer and director of Longlegs, has established a reputation for crafting atmospheric and psychologically unsettling narratives. The film's aesthetic and narrative structure rely heavily on the tension between the mundane and the horrific, a technique Perkins employs to keep audiences on edge. The production design and direction contribute significantly to the film's ability to maintain suspense throughout its runtime.

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The cast, including Maika Monroe and Blair Underwood, delivers performances that ground the supernatural elements of the story in emotional reality. Their interactions with the enigmatic figure of Longlegs, portrayed by Nicolas Cage, drive the narrative forward. The chemistry between the lead actors and the effective use of pacing ensures that the thriller maintains its impact from start to finish, justifying its box office success and subsequent streaming success.