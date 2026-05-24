Nicolas Cage headlines Prime Video’s Spider‑Noir series, a 1930s twist on the web‑slinger

Sony’s upcoming Prime Video series Spider‑Noir casts veteran actor Nicolas Cage as the older clone Ben Reilly, delivering a period‑drama noir take on the Spider‑Man mythos and marking the oldest portrayal of any Spider‑Man incarnation.

Sony Pictures is preparing to launch a bold new chapter in its Spider‑Man portfolio with the Prime Video series Spider‑Noir starring Nicolas Cage . The project marks the first time the Academy Award‑winning actor will portray a version of the web‑slinger in live‑action, after lending his voice to the animated incarnation of the character in the recent Spider‑Verse movies.

While the studio’s recent animated offerings have focused on a multiverse of brightly coloured heroes, Spider‑Noir shifts the tone dramatically to a gritty, 1930s period drama. The series is set against the backdrop of prohibition‑era New York, a city ruled by speakeasies, mob bosses and underground crime syndicates. In this world the familiar high‑tech villains of the modern movies are replaced by street‑level threats such as corrupt police detectives, ruthless gangsters and shadowy racketeers who operate outside the law.

The shift in setting allows the writers to explore a version of the hero who is older, more world‑weary and shaped by a very different set of social and economic pressures. Nicolas Cage, now in his early sixties, brings a lifetime of experience to the role. He has amassed close to 120 film credits since his debut in 1981 and earned an Oscar for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas.

His previous foray into the Spider‑Man mythos came as the voice of Ben Reilly, a character also known as Spider‑Noir, in the animated film franchise. Unlike the younger actors who have previously donned the mask – Tom Holland who debuted as a teenager and Andrew Garfield who began at twenty‑eight – Cage will embody the older alter‑ego Ben Reilly, a clone of Peter Parker who has carved his own path.

The age gap between Cage and Holland is roughly forty‑three years, making Cage the oldest actor ever to portray any version of Spider‑Man. This generational difference is not merely a numerical fact; it informs the tone of the series, allowing the hero to reflect on decades of experience, loss and the moral complexities of crime‑fighting in an era before the age of digital surveillance. The narrative framework of Spider‑Noir deviates sharply from the conventional superhero formula.

Rather than focusing on the iconic battles with Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin or the corporate machinations of Norman Osborn, the series centers on a detective‑style mystery. Cage’s Ben Reilly works as a private eye who uses his heightened senses and acrobatic abilities to navigate a city riddled with corruption.

The series blends classic noir tropes – rain‑slicked streets, smoky jazz clubs, monologues delivered in a voice‑over style – with the signature spider‑powers, creating a hybrid genre that aims to attract both comic‑book fans and lovers of classic cinema. Early trailers highlight Cage’s distinctive delivery, his expressive eyes and a costume that fuses the iconic spider emblem with a period‑appropriate trench coat and fedora, reinforcing the series’ commitment to a fresh visual identity.

Showrunner Oren Uziel and co‑creator Steve Lightfoot have described the project as an opportunity to re‑examine what it means to be a hero in a world without the safety net of modern technology. By situating the character in the 1930s, the writers can delve into themes such as economic disparity, the rise of organized crime and the struggle for justice in a society where the law itself is often compromised.

The series is scheduled for release on May 27 2026 on the MGM+ network, and early reports suggest a ten‑episode season that will balance self‑contained mysteries with a larger arc exploring Ben Reilly’s origins and his relationship to the original Spider‑Man lineage. Industry analysts view the venture as a strategic move by Sony to diversify its Spider‑Man offerings, complementing the vibrant animated multiverse while reaching audiences who prefer more grounded, character‑driven storytelling.

In sum, Spider‑Noir represents a daring experiment that leverages Nicolas Cage’s seasoned talent, a historically rich setting, and a fresh reinterpretation of a beloved franchise. By pairing an older, battle‑scarred hero with the timeless charm of noir storytelling, the series seeks to carve out a niche that stands apart from the youthful exuberance of recent live‑action films.

Whether the gamble will pay off remains to be seen, but the combination of seasoned star power, inventive world‑building and a willingness to depart from conventional superhero narratives promises a compelling addition to the Spider‑Man canon





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