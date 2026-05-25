Nicolas Cage Embarks on New Era with Spider-Noir TV Series

Nicolas Cage is set to star in a live-action Spider-Noir series on Prime Video, marking his first TV appearance. The series takes the familiar Spider-Man story and places the hero in a 1930s setting, with Cage playing the leading man, Ben Reilly.

Nicolas Cage has been an A-lister in Hollywood for nearly 45 years, but his career is undergoing a major transition in 2026. Cage had the benefit of familiar connections in Hollywood when starting out, with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola being a celebrated writer since 1970 when he won his first Academy Award for his screenwriting on Patton.

Then, with the release of The Godfather, which Coppola directed, his place in film history was cemented. However, Cage has also amassed some stunning accolades in his career, including an Oscar for his role in Leaving Las Vegas, and a further nomination for his work in Adaptation.

Today, Nicolas Cage is one of the best-known actors in Hollywood, with his body of work being vigorously studied by many, and his range of roles being a notable talking point in literary settings, as well as popular media. Nicolas Cage Has Been Appearing In Films Since 1981 Going back to the start, Nicolas Cage began appearing in credited roles back in 1981, when he appeared in the TV film, The Best of Times.

From there, Cage proved his intensive work habits, managing to land a further 10 film credits between his first appearance and his breakout role, when he played Ronny Cammareri in Moonstruck, just 6 years later. However, while a breakout role often means a change in pace for actors, as they become more discerning about the next roles they choose, Cage appears to have kept up the pace, as he claimed another 15 film credits between Moonstruck, and his Oscar-winning performance in Leaving Las Vegas in 1995, which means he starred in almost two movies a year at that point in his career.

After Almost 120 Credited Roles, Spider-Noir Is Cage's First TV Appearance The thing is, Cage appears to thrive in this environment, keeping himself busy and taking on a wide range of roles. This can be seen in the fact that over his 45-year career, Cage has amassed just shy of 120 film credits. Rounding up slightly, that is almost three movies a year, every single year, since he began his career in 1981.

But perhaps what is more impressive about this is the fact that Nicolas Cage has yet to appear in any TV shows, until now. Cage has been voicing the character of Spider-Man Noir for Sony since 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And now, Cage is starring in a live-action Spider-Noir series on Prime Video, which marks the first time he will be appearing in a TV series.

Nicolas Cage Has Started A New Era With Spider-Noir Spider-Noir is a new series that takes the familiar Spider-Man story and shakes it up by placing the hero in a 1930s setting and drenching the story in mystery, intrigue, and a noir detective style. Cage stars as the leading man, Ben Reilly, who is effectively the same hero as Peter Parker, though a variant in a different time.

And while the series has yet to get confirmation about future seasons, the creatives behind Spider-Noir have teased that they have plans for multiple seasons of the show, which means Cage could essentially have signed himself up to appear on a multi-year project as the same character, which is a huge shift from his career up to this point. Beyond that, even if Spider-Noir didn't get renewed for future seasons, Cage has clearly opened himself up to the idea of becoming a TV star, as he has also signed on to play a major role in True Detective season 5, which is set to come out in 2027.

Evidently, Cage could be eyeing up more roles on TV as he starts to embrace the format while still appearing in numerous new films. Newsletter: Deep coverage of Hollywood moves like Cage Subscribe to the newsletter for in-depth coverage of Nicolas Cage's move into television, clear analysis of career pivots, and curated perspectives on similar Hollywood developments—everything focused on industry coverage and context.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Spider-Noir is just the beginning for Cage, and while it's a project that he clearly has an affinity for, and one that he could well be playing for years to come, Cage's willingness to branch out means we could see even more of him on the small screen





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