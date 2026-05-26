Nicolas Cage Discusses Playing Villains & Adapting Spider-Noir For Prime Video

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage discusses his approach to playing villains and his involvement in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Spider-Noir, which he previously voiced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Cage also reflects on his decision to turn down a role as Green Goblin earlier in his career.

In the upcoming Prime Video show, Nicolas Cage is all set to star in the live-action adaptation of Spider-Noir . The Oscar winner previously played the role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

During the premiere, Cage was asked, 'Villain? I've played plenty of villains. I like both. I think they're both important parts of cinema.

' Cage also revealed how he had talked to director Sam Raimi about playing Green Goblin in the early 2000s. However, at the time, he decided to star in Charlie Kaufman's Adaptation instead. Cage elaborated about Adaptation, which got him nominated for the Academy Award, saying, 'I decided to do another movie, a much smaller noir of sorts, more romantic than tragic noir.

' Cage became Marvel's Ghost Rider years later and is now back in the Marvel universe as Spider-Noir





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