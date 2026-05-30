Nicolas Cage has been acting for over 40 years, but he's never appeared on television until now. The actor credits Breaking Bad for convincing him to take on a TV role in Spider-Noir, a live-action adaptation of his animated voice role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Cage praised the show's pacing, character development, and ability to balance suspense and comedy.

Nicolas Cage credits Breaking Bad for convincing him to take on a TV role in Spider-Noir , a live-action adaptation of his animated voice role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The actor has been acting for over 40 years without appearing on television, but after watching Breaking Bad, he felt that the pacing and character development in the series made it an attractive opportunity. Cage praised the show's ability to balance suspense and comedy, as well as its complex and unpredictable nature. He also appreciated the show's use of long, drawn-out scenes to allow the actors to explore their characters.

The actor felt that with a TV series, he had the time to develop a character in a way that he couldn't in a movie, and he was excited to take on the challenge of playing a character in a live-action setting





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Nicolas Cage Breaking Bad Spider-Noir TV Role Live-Action Adaptation

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