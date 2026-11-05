Nicolas Cage Clarifies Homeless Remarks After Malibu Sinkhole Incident

Nicolas Cage clarifies viral homeless comment after sinkhole damages Malibu home, explaining hotel stays were due to evacuation orders.

Nicolas Cage has issued a public clarification regarding viral comments he made about being homeless, which surfaced after a significant sinkhole damaged his property in Malibu. The actor addressed the misunderstanding shortly after his initial remarks attracted widespread attention on social media platforms and entertainment news cycles. The clarification aims to correct the record regarding his living situation and the circumstances surrounding his temporary relocation.

Clarification Of Housing Status

Nicolas Cage explained that his statement about being homeless was a misinterpretation of a comment regarding disruptions to his family's holiday traditions rather than a literal description of his housing status. He emphasized that he is not a victim of the incident and remains very content with his life despite the structural damage to his residence. The actor stated that he really has to watch his words down to the letter because the scrutiny on his public statements is immense. This clarification came after he took his daughter out to celebrate Halloween, proving that he was actively engaging in family activities rather than residing in a transient state.

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Halloween Disruptions And Candy Hunt

The root of the confusion originated from Nicolas Cage's disappointment that he could not decorate his house or welcome trick-or-treaters due to the safety hazards present on his property. Instead of celebrating at home, the actor and his daughter visited a store located at a local promenade to purchase candy for the occasion. Although the store did not have specialized trick-or-treating supplies, the staff generously provided them with a couple of Snickers bars. This small gesture allowed the family to maintain some semblance of holiday tradition despite the inability to host visitors at their damaged estate.

Original Remarks At Comic Con

Nicolas Cage initially made the controversial remark during a panel discussion at Los Angeles Comic Con on October 31, 2026. When asked about his Halloween plans, he revealed that an issue at his Malibu home had led him to stay in hotels. He told the audience that something had happened to his house in Malibu, so he was just sort of living in hotels, describing himself as currently a little bit homeless. This casual description, intended to explain the logistical inconvenience of the disaster, was taken out of context and spread rapidly online.

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Sinkhole Details And Evacuation

The physical damage that prompted the relocation was caused by a sinkhole that opened near the driveway of Nicolas Cage's Malibu home on September 8. The geological event created a large crater that measured approximately 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet across. The severity of the sinkhole prompted authorities to evacuate 31 nearby homes, including Nicolas Cage's mansion, as they addressed safety concerns for the surrounding neighborhood. The actor does not like having his name attached to the words sinkhole in media coverage, preferring to move past the incident as life goes on.

Media Coverage And Industry Context

This news story was reported by Isha Sharma, an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, who covers movies, television, and streaming content. She has worked in digital journalism since 2024, covering entertainment news, celebrity updates, casting announcements, streaming releases, and industry trends. Her reporting on this incident highlights the intersection of personal celebrity news and broader environmental events affecting Los Angeles properties. The coverage serves to document the actor's response to the crisis and provides a factual account of the events that transpired in Malibu.