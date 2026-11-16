Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine will lead American Epic, an A24 series written by B.J. Novak about a Vegas casino mogul and a Midwestern pastor attempting one final impossible act.

Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine are set to star in American Epic, a new series being made by A24 and written by B.J. Novak, the former star of The Office.

The project was reported Monday. The plot centers on Vegas casino mogul Wyatt Pascal, played by Cage, who squares off with Midwestern pastor Bill Massey, played by Pine, to pull off one last impossible act: building something eternal in the most temporary place on earth. Novak will executive produce alongside Pine and Ian Gotler of Barry Linen Motion Pictures, plus Hipps and Patrick McDonald of Cut To. The series marks the first on-screen pairing for Cage and Pine.

Also read Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine Star in American Epic HBO Series

HBO and Amazon Eye New Nicolas Cage Series

HBO and Amazon are among the platforms interested in the project. Amazon's involvement is notable because Cage, coming off a starring role on Prime Video's Spider-Noir, has been critical of the studio. Cage previously called Amazon a very AI-friendly company and said he was probably not going to be working with that studio again. He attended the world premiere of Prime Video's Spider-Noir at Regal Times Square in New York City on May 13, 2026.

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The package is the latest from Hipps, the former Fifth Season executive who moved into producing with a deal at A24 in fall 2024. His four previous packages all sold in competitive situations with straight-to-series orders. The most recent was a thriller drama written, executive produced and to be directed by Eisenberg, with Peter Rice executive producing under his A24 deal. Cage and Pine were both part of the voice cast of the 2018 animated film.

Cage's Hollywood resurgence continues at a remarkably high level. There was a period, roughly from 1995 through 2007, when a serious argument could be made that he was the biggest actor in Hollywood. That run included Leaving Las Vegas, The Rock, Con Air, Gone in 60 Seconds, National Treasure, Lord of War and National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Nicolas Cage Hollywood Career Resurgence

His career later experienced a downturn that included tax issues with the IRS and a long stretch of B-films most people never watched. Since around 2021, though, he has mounted a comeback rarely seen in Hollywood after such a steep decline. He has appeared in several successful movies and is the star of reportedly. He is also returning as arms dealer Yuri Orlov in the Lords of War sequel, arriving in 2027.

He is set for a role in the True Detective saga and has drawn attention for his dramatically altered appearance in the trailer for Best Pancakes in the County. Cage is repped by WME, Stride Management and attorney Patrick Knapp. The comparison often drawn for such a comeback is Brendan Fraser, though Fraser did not face the IRS issues that led Cage through a slew of B-films.

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It remains to be seen what kind of life Cage can inject into the True Detective saga. His resurgence is not merely continuing, it is continuing at an absurdly high level, and American Epic adds another major television project to his slate.