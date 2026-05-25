Nicolas Cage Calls Out Directors After Declining Their Projects, Announces New Film and Series

Nicolas Cage reveals that top directors such as Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson stopped contacting him after he turned down their offers, while praising David O. Russell for his persistence. He returns to the screen with the Madden biopic, the Spider‑Noir series and the thriller Longlegs.

Veteran actor Nicolas Cage has publicly aired his frustration with several high‑profile directors who, in his view, have ceased to reach out after he declined their offers.

In a recent interview Cage singled out Christopher Nolan, Paul Thomas Anderson and Woody Allen, stating that after he turned down Nolan’s 2002 thriller Insomnia he never heard from the filmmaker again. He recalled an early‑stage collaboration with Anderson that fell apart when the director showed him a short film featuring Philip Baker Hall, describing the encounter as a typical example of how “most of them get their feelings hurt and don’t call you back.

” Cage emphasized that this pattern is not an isolated incident but a widespread reality in Hollywood, noting that he has experienced similar rejections countless times throughout his career. Despite the apparent cold shoulder from many of his peers, Cage highlighted the rarity of David O. Russell’s persistence. He recounted that Russell once approached him with a project, which Cage declined, yet the director returned years later with a new offer.

This renewed partnership has culminated in the biopic Madden, a film that chronicles the life of NFL legend John Madden and his unexpected influence on the creation of the Madden NFL video‑game franchise. The movie, set to open on November 26, also stars Christian Bale, John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, Shane Gillis and Joel Murray, positioning Cage once again at the center of a major studio production. Cage’s current slate extends beyond Madden.

He is slated to lead the upcoming Spider‑Noir series, a bold re‑imagining that blends the iconic Spider‑Man mythology with classic film‑noir aesthetics, and he will appear in Longlegs, a psychological thriller that explores the dark recesses of fame and identity. These projects signal a determined comeback for the Oscar‑winning actor, suggesting that even when doors close, new avenues can open for a performer of his caliber.

The resurgence of interest in Cage’s work underscores the cyclical nature of the entertainment industry, where past collaborations may be forgotten but fresh opportunities continue to emerge. The actor’s candid remarks have sparked renewed conversation about the dynamics of director‑actor relationships and the complexities of navigating a career that spans several decades





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