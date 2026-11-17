Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine reunite on screen for the A24 drama American Epic, produced by Cut To, with HBO and Amazon expressing buyer interest in the project.

Actors Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine are set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming series American Epic. This development marks a significant reunion for the two stars, who have previously worked in the same industry but never as co-stars in a narrative role. The project represents a major step forward for both performers, combining Cage's established dramatic legacy with Pine's versatility in modern genre films.

Series Premise and Creative Team

The narrative centers on Wyatt Pascal, a character portrayed by Cage, who is depicted as a charismatic casino mogul based in Las Vegas. Pascal is driven by a desire to leave a lasting legacy in a city defined by transient attractions. Opposite him is Bill Massey, played by Pine, a pastor hailing from the Midwest. The story explores the dynamic between these two unlikely counterparts as they attempt to build something permanent in a fleeting environment.

Also read Nicolas Cage Celebrates Spider-Noir Cancellation As A Creative Win

B.J. Novak, known for his work in The Office, is developing the series and will serve as an executive producer. The package is being produced by Cut To, the company founded by Joe Hipps. A24 is currently presenting the project to potential buyers to secure a distribution deal. The executive producing team also includes Pine, Ian Gotler of Barry Linen Motion Pictures, and Patrick McDonald of Cut To.

Stakeholder Positions and Buyer Interest

HBO and Amazon have emerged as primary interested parties in acquiring the series. This interest places Cage in a potentially complex position given his recent public statements. While promoting the Prime Video title Spider-Noir, Cage criticized Amazon as an AI-friendly studio and suggested he had no intention of collaborating with them again. His participation in American Epic, which is being pitched to Amazon, highlights the commercial realities that often override personal professional preferences in the television market.

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The involvement of multiple high-profile buyers indicates strong market confidence in the star power of the lead actors. A24's reputation for curating distinctive and high-quality content adds further weight to the project's appeal. The negotiation phase involves several major platforms competing for the rights to distribute this dramatic series.

Historical Context of the Actors' Careers

Cage and Pine have a distant professional connection through the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Both actors provided voices for the film, although their respective characters never interacted on screen. This upcoming drama will be the first time the two actors appear together in a live-action capacity, fulfilling a long-standing curiosity among fans who have watched their separate careers evolve over decades.

Cage's filmography includes an Academy Award win for Leaving Las Vegas in 1995. His career spans from early hits like Raising Arizona and Moonstruck to action franchises such as The Rock and National Treasure. Pine has established a robust career in science fiction and fantasy, notably starring as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot series. His role as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman further cemented his status as a leading man in contemporary cinema.

Real-World Impact and Production Timeline

The production of American Epic involves a coordinated effort between A24, Cut To, and various production entities. The project is currently in the pitch phase, with A24 actively presenting the material to interested networks. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the final platform for the series and influence the production schedule.

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For the actors, this role offers a departure from their recent projects. It allows Cage to return to dramatic territory following his recent work in action-oriented films. For Pine, it provides an opportunity to engage in a character-driven narrative alongside a veteran performer. The series aims to capitalize on the chemistry between these two established stars while exploring themes of legacy and permanence.