A24 develops American Epic, a new drama series starring Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine, written by B.J. Novak and produced by Cut To. Details on the plot and casting emerge.

Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine are joining forces for American Epic, a new drama series currently being shopped by A24. The project has already drawn interest from several potential buyers according to Deadline. B.J. Novak is writing the series, which is being developed by Cut To, the A24 -based production company founded by Joe Hipps.

Nicolas Cage Brings Sin City Experience

Nicolas Cage brings extensive experience to the Las Vegas setting with his 1995 Academy Award-winning performance as an alcoholic screenwriter in Leaving Las Vegas. He later traded that heartbreaking role for high-octane thrills, headlining the National Treasure and Ghost Rider franchises. His casting as Wyatt Pascal, a charismatic Las Vegas casino tycoon, leverages his deep connection to the city. Cage is determined to cement his character's legacy with one final, audacious feat in the story.

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Chris Pine Transitions From Sci-Fi To Drama

Chris Pine joins the project after boldly exploring sci-fi roles as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot films. He subsequently starred as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman, which was released in 2017, and its 2020 sequel. Pine plays Bill Massey, a Midwestern pastor who finds himself in conflict with Pascal. The series pits the casino tycoon against the pastor as they both attempt to create something lasting.

B.J. Novak Writes Collision Course Drama

B.J. Novak, who starred in and served as a writer on The Office from 2005 to 2013, is penning American Epic. The narrative places his two lead characters on a direct collision course. Their ambitions clash within a city built on fleeting fortunes and fleeting pleasures. The dynamic between the casino mogul and the pastor forms the core tension of the series.

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A24 and Cut To Develop Project

American Epic is being developed by Cut To, the production company founded by Joe Hipps. A24 is currently shopping the series to potential buyers. The project is already generating significant interest in the industry. The development stage marks a key step toward production for this high-profile dramatic series.

Legacy and Ambition Define Plot

The series explores themes of legacy and ambition through its two central figures. Wyatt Pascal and Bill Massey both seek to create something everlasting in Las Vegas. Their opposing backgrounds highlight the city's dual nature of transient pleasure and deep-rooted history. The contrast between a casino tycoon and a pastor drives the narrative forward.

Market Interest Grows For Series

Multiple potential buyers are showing interest in American Epic. The involvement of A24 and major stars has elevated the project's profile. Cut To continues to develop the series with B.J. Novak attached as writer. The industry watches closely to see which platform will acquire the rights. The final decision on distribution remains pending.