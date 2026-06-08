Here's your next comedy binge! Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement star as best-friends-turned-rivals in 'Alice and Steve,' streaming now on Hulu.

Nicola Walker, Jemaine Clement star as best-friends-turned-rivals in 'Alice and Steve' When Steve begins dating his best friend Alice's daughter, it turns their worlds upside down in a chaotic feud.

If you're looking for your next comedy binge, look no further than Hulu's "Alice and Steve.

" The series tackles the chaos that ensues when Steve begins dating his best friend Alice's 26-year-old daughter . "We meet him in a time in his life where he's open to love to such a degree that he's about to make quite a big mistake," Clement says of Steve.

When Izzy reveals to her mom that she has slept with Steve, their worlds turn upside down, in more ways than one.into all of our lives," Walker says of the moment.

"That's where it begins. "Creator Sophie Goodhard tells us she got inspiration from the movie "War of the Roses" . "I love 'War of the Roses. ' I love that movie.

And so that was a bit of an inspiration when writing. It was like, 'okay, how do we go up a notch?

' And it was just, you know, by episode six, you're all kind of like," Goodhard gives us her best surprised expression, because yes, the season one finale episodeOver the course of the six-episode season, Alice and Steve keep trying to one-up each other with their sabotaging. One moment, which was featured in the trailer, shows Alice and Steve on a phone call.

When Steve picks up, Alice heatedly tells him, "I hope you fall out of your window and get pierced in the heart by your railing and that no one comes to your funeral!

" "Sophie asks you to get all of the colors out of the crayon box. She wants the whole spectrum of colors, and that's brilliant for an actor," Walker explains. Clement echoes the same sentiment.

"Some of our favorite scenes to do were the part where we're seeing our friendship at its best and the part when we see it at its worst, kind of the most fun part. " "The extremes, I feel like, especially in the script, it's always so clear. 'Oh, it's just, it's gotta be this. ' And I think maybe that's why it's the most fun," Margalith hypothesizes.

Underneath all of the chaos, Clement says the show is truly "about different forms of love, and a big part of it is about platonic love, you know, a friendship.

"The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.





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