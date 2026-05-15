Nicola Thorp reveals she's in £30,000 of debt, despite having a career in television

Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp, who worked in television for nearly a decade, admitted she was still working off the debt she had incurred while studying at Arts Educational School in London, despite landing a significant role on the soap opera. She also discussed her experience as an equal rights campaigner.

Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp has revealed she's been in £30,000 of debt for the past 17 years, after struggling to pay her drama school fees .

The actress, 36, who played Nicola Rubinstein in the soap, appeared on This Morning on Thursday and discussed the cost of university. Discussing how students were missing lectures because they were too tired from working in jobs to support their education, Nicola admitted she had amassed £30,000 of debt - despite working in television for nearly a decade.

Nicola, who studied acting at Arts Educational School in London from 2007 to 2010, was asked by host Ben Shepherd if she had to pay her university fees. She replied: 'Yes I did. I had to pay. I am still in about £30,000 of debt now. 'Even 17 years later.





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Nicola Thorp Debt Drama School Fees University Fees Acting Equal Rights Campaigner

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