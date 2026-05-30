Nicola Sturgeon's home in Uddingston, Glasgow, could be sold to pay back £400,000 embezzled by her estranged husband, Peter Murrell, from the SNP. The police investigation into Sturgeon was dropped, but the proceeds of crime legislation could be used to recover the stolen funds.

Nicola Sturgeon 's home could be sold to pay back £400,000 embezzled by her estranged husband. The suburban home in Uddingston, Glasgow, is shared by Sturgeon and Peter Murrell , who embezzled the funds from the SNP over 12 years.

The police investigation into Sturgeon was dropped, but the proceeds of crime legislation could be used to recover the stolen funds. A legal expert confirmed that the home could be sold to pay back the lost funds, with Murrell's share going towards reimbursing the party he ran for two decades. The couple bought the home for £228,000 in 2005, but other properties on the street have recently sold for around £330,000.

Given their large salaries, it is likely that the mortgage has been paid off. Sturgeon is entitled to her share of the sale, but Murrell's stake could be used to repay the party. Murrell gave the party a £107,620 loan in June 2021, of which £60,000 is still outstanding.

However, it is likely to be written off to repay the SNP. The disgraced former Chief Executive of the SNP did not declare the loan to the Electoral Commission, despite using party funds to pay for a £124,550 motorhome. Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,310.65 from the SNP in court on May 25. A verbal motion for confiscation was then put in place to recover assets acquired through criminal activity.

Detectives raided the property weeks after Sturgeon quit as first minister in March 2023, and prosecutors issued a legal ban against selling the home. Yvonne Evans, a senior law lecturer at Dundee University, said selling the house was 'the most obvious way to make up shortfall on Murrell's part'. If the house is under shared ownership, Sturgeon would keep her share, but Murrell's would go towards repaying the embezzled party funds under a confiscation order.

Other purchases made with SNP money will be reclaimed to raise funds, but the value will not be the same as when they were bought. The shared property in Uddingston is not Sturgeon's only place of residence. In the last year, the former SNP leader stayed at flats in Edinburgh and London. Former SNP donors could bring a civil case to get their money back after Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, said there would be no refunds.

However, if embezzled funds return to the party through the proceeds of crime legislation, Evans said a case made by donors to retrieve funds would be unlikely to succeed. The Scottish Greens have opposed an independent inquiry into how Murrell was able to steal SNP funds, and it is unlikely that the SNP would vote in favour of such an inquiry.

Calls have been made for an investigation by the Scottish affairs committee in Westminster, with eight of the 11 committee members supporting the move. Opponents in Scotland have pointed out that more than £2million of taxpayers' money went towards the police inquiry





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Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Embezzlement Proceeds Of Crime Legislation Confiscation Order

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