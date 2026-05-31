Nicola Sturgeon's Claim of Ignorance of Peter Murrell's Crimes

The article discusses the claim of Nicola Sturgeon, the estranged wife of Peter Murrell, who was the chief executive of the SNP and pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,000. Sturgeon claims she was ignorant of her husband's crimes, despite evidence of his extravagant expenditure.

Even now, days after Peter Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,000 from the SNP where he was chief executive, I am still staggered by his estranged wife Nicola Sturgeon 's claim that she was ignorant of his crimes.

The evidence was there in front of her nose: a £124,550 motorhome, a £3,232 coffee machine, a £3,500 silver wine coaster. She can't have the foggiest idea what anything costs. If she did, she'd have realised that on Murrell's salary – believed to have been around £100,000 – he didn't have this kind of spare change. And yet perhaps it shouldn't be so surprising.

We all know of wives who haven't a clue about their husbands' misdemeanours – and vice versa. Critics of Sturgeon blame her lack of curiosity. Why didn't she ask about his extravagant expenditure? When she was leader of the SNP, why wasn't she more interested in the accounts?

Why, when there was clearly something odd in her partner's behaviour, didn't she poke around and get to the bottom of it? Well, that's a question many a betrayed wife or husband has asked themselves. Peter Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,000 from the SNP where he was chief executive - but estranged wife Nicola Sturgeon claims she was ignorant of his crimes.

Having been completely in the dark about their partner's second families, precarious finances or serial affairs, many people are blindsided when their other half ends a relationship out of the blue. Indeed, one of this summer's most popular reads is Strangers by Belle Burden, a memoir which examines why her husband simply walked out of their seemingly idyllic married life. Had she not noticed something? Did she have her head in the sand?

In a couple, there is always a choice to be made about how much you wish to know about the other's life. I don't know many people who scrutinise their partner's bank balances and phone history. Or check they really are where they say they are when travelling on business. That way madness lies.

There is nothing more corrosive than constant, overbearing scrutiny. Trust is an essential component of a good relationship. It's the discovery that this has been misplaced which is often as hurtful, if not more, than what might have taken place. Once you've been betrayed – as Sturgeon claims she was by her husband – it's hard not to feel horribly foolish and even harder to imagine you could ever trust again. The ugly truth about risky solar panel





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