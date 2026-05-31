Nicola Sturgeon Refuses to Apologize for Ex-Husband's Crimes, Fights Back Tears in Emotional Interview

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon breaks down as she insists she is not responsible for Peter Murrell's £400,000 embezzlement, while facing calls for an inquiry and personal upheaval.

In a deeply emotional interview, former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon came close to tears as she defiantly refused to apologise for what she termed the crimes of my former husband.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Sturgeon addressed the recent guilty plea of her ex-husband Peter Murrell, who admitted to embezzling £400,000 from the Scottish National Party (SNP) between 2010 and 2022. Her voice breaking, she expressed that she felt like she was serving a sentence for a crime she did not commit.

This statement came as a direct response to mounting public pressure and media scrutiny surrounding Murrell's fraudulent activities, which included spending on a motorhome, cars, kitchen gadgets, expensive watches, pens, and even mundane items like hand cream and toilet seats. Sturgeon, who led Scotland from 2014 to 2023, while Murrell served as the SNP's chief executive from 2001 to 2023, firmly rejected any notion of personal accountability for her former husband's actions.

She stated, 'I am not going to apologise for somebody else's crimes.

' Extending her reasoning beyond her own situation, she highlighted a broader issue: 'For my own sake, but for the sake of people out there, a lot of women who end up finding themselves blamed for the actions of the men in their lives, I'm not going to contribute to that kind of sense that I am responsible for somebody else's crimes. ' Throughout the interview, she maintained that she takes responsibility for her own decisions and actions, but drawing a clear line at the criminal behaviour of her estranged spouse.

She previously claimed that she had been completely cleared and exonerated by police and that Murrell had lied to her, perpetrating a crime on the party that included her as its leader. The political fallout from this scandal continues to reverberate, with the SNP facing calls for an independent inquiry into its finances. The party is also preparing for two by-election contests in June, in Aberdeen South and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, coinciding with Murrell's sentencing.

Meanwhile, Sturgeon has reportedly left Scotland to rent a luxury house in London, seeking to start a new career in the literary world and escape what sources describe as 'the heat' over Murrell's crimes. This move has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents, with Scottish Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton accusing Sturgeon of running away from awkward questions.

The situation is further complicated by prosecutors' attempts to claw back stolen funds, potentially leading to the sale of Sturgeon and Murrell's family home. The couple repaid their mortgage during the height of his theft, and relatives may be forced to return gifts received from the embezzled money. Sturgeon had previously hinted at leaving Scotland, saying she felt she could not breathe freely at home.

Her memoir release and desire for a reset underscore a dramatic chapter in Scottish politics, as she navigates personal and public fallout from a scandal that has deeply shaken the SNP. The emotional and legal turmoil highlights the intersection of personal betrayal and political accountability, with Sturgeon asserting her innocence while facing ongoing scrutiny





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