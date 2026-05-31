Nicola Sturgeon Refuses to Apologise for Ex-Husband's SNP Embezzlement, Relocates to London

Former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon broke down in tears during a BBC interview as she categorically refused to apologise for the £400,000 embezzlement committed by her ex-husband, Peter Murrell, from the Scottish National Party. Sturgeon, who served as Scotland's First Minister while Murrell was the party's chief executive, maintained she is not responsible for his crimes and would not contribute to the narrative of women being blamed for men's actions. This comes as Murrell's sentencing approaches in June, alongside two crucial SNP by-elections, and as Sturgeon has reportedly moved to London amid efforts to seize assets to repay the stolen funds.

Nicola Sturgeon , the former leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and former First Minister of Scotland, became emotional while firmly refusing to apologise for the criminal actions of her ex-husband, Peter Murrell .

Murrell, who served as the SNP's chief executive, pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,000 from the party over a twelve-year period from 2010 to 2022. The funds were spent on a range of items, from a motorhome, cars, luxury watches, and pens to everyday purchases like hand cream and toilet seats. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June, a month that also sees the SNP contesting two significant by-elections.

The scandal has intensified scrutiny on the party's finances, with widespread calls for an independent inquiry. During a BBC interview, Sturgeon asserted her innocence, stating she would not accept responsibility for someone else's crimes. She highlighted the broader issue of women being blamed for the actions of men in their lives, emphasising her commitment to accountability only for her own decisions.

She recounted feeling as though she is "serving a sentence for a crime I didn't commit," despite being "completely cleared and exonerated" by police and having been deceived by Murrell. Reports indicate that Sturgeon has relocated from Scotland to London, renting a luxury house. This move coincides with prosecutors' efforts to recover the embezzled funds, which could involve selling the family home. Sources suggest she is seeking to escape the intense scrutiny and pursue a new career in literature.

Critics, including Scottish Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton, have accused her of running away from accountability and prioritising her own interests. This perception is compounded by Sturgeon's previous comments about potentially leaving Scotland to "reset" her perspective, remarks that were previously labelled hypocritical given her political stance on Scottish independence





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