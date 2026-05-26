Nicola Sturgeon is facing new scrutiny after her former husband Peter Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Murrell had embezzled $124,000 from party funds over 12 years. Sturgeon was the Nationalist figurehead and Murrell was the party's chief executive. Critics are questioning Sturgeon's level of knowledge and how she could have missed the high-end purchases

Nicola Sturgeon is facing scrutiny after her former husband Peter Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzling $124,000 from the SNP funds over a decade. Murrell, the former chief executive of Scotland's ruling party, admitted to the charges at Edinburgh's High Court.

Murrell and Sturgeon have been estranged since he was charged in 2021. Sturgeon denied any knowledge of Murrell's actions, but critics say it is hard to believe she was unaware. The public is demanding answers on how Sturgeon could have missed high-end purchases at party expense, including a tea set and luxury watches. The admission is unlikely to upend Sturgeon's position but raises questions about her level of knowledge.

政治ists are calling for her to explain her knowledge of Murrell's illegal activities. Sturgeon still maintains her innocence. Critics want to know how Sturgeon could not have suspected anything, given her experience in politics. Despite the criticism, an investigation into Murrell's actions would appear to be of little concern in light of Sturgeon's departure from the political stage





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Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Finances Scandal Embezzlement

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