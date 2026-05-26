The Scottish National Party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell has admitted to plundering political funds, including ¤000,000 from the party, after 12 years of embezzlement.

Murrell, who was the head of the nationalists’ campaign operations for 22 years, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday to a charge sheet detailing numerous luxury items such as ¢2125,000 motorhome, multiple cars, ¥2,600 salt and pepper grinders, and £16,400 Montblanc pens. Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister, was given a clean bill of health after being questioned by police in 2023 as part of the probe into the SNP’s finances, but after her estranged husband was remanded into custody pending sentencing next month, the former leader issued a statement claiming she was deceived and let down by his actions.

Critics however claim that Nicola Sturgeon had to be blind not to notice the extensive abuse of funds, particularly since she married Murrell in 2010 and started to rely on her lavish spending on ¦210 pencil sharpener, a Smythson dressing table and tea set, alongside toilet seats and laundry baskets. In a statement, Nicola Sturgeon vehemently denied wrongdoing and stated that she had no knowledge or suspicion whatsoever of her husband using SNP funds for personal purposes.

Nicola denies any involvement in her husband's alleged actions, claiming that others are also willing to make false confessions to cope with the consequences of they crimes they play a part in offending. The vast sums of money used to splurge on luxury items, meanwhile, are only the tip of the iceberg, as the wider investigation into the £1bn SNP account continues.





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