Nicola Sturgeon Denies Knowledge as Ex‑SNP Chief Executive Pleads Guilty to £400,000 Embezzlement

Peter Murrell admitted to siphoning nearly £400,000 from the SNP for luxury goods, prompting a stunned Nicola Sturgeon to issue emotional statements denying any involvement while political rivals demand answers.

Nicola Sturgeon faced a barrage of probing questions last night after her husband, Peter Murrell , pleaded guilty to misappropriating roughly £400,000 from the Scottish National Party.

The former SNP chief executive was led from the High Court in Edinburgh in handcuffs and is now awaiting sentencing, with a possible prison term looming. Murrell’s admission detailed a twelve‑year campaign of siphoning party money to fund an extraordinary collection of luxury items.

The list reads like a catalogue of excess: a £125,000 motorhome, a Volkswagen Golf purchased in 2016 for £16,400, a Jaguar I‑Pace bought in 2020 for £57,500, and a host of smaller but no less lavish purchases such as Montblanc pens, watches in multiple colours, a £2,600 set of salt and pepper grinders, coffee machines costing nearly £6,000, an £110 pencil sharpener, a Smythson dressing table, a tea set, toilet seats, laundry baskets, umbrellas, and even a gold pendant depicting the northern lights that Murrell bought for his wife.

The charge sheet, a 126‑page document, also noted spending on items as mundane as a coffee grinder and as extravagant as a designer motorhome, painting a picture of a systematic diversion of public funds for personal indulgence. Sturgeon, who was arrested and questioned in 2023 as part of a wider police investigation into SNP finances but was never charged, issued a statement via Instagram after Murrell’s arraignment.

She described herself as "angry, hurt, sad and very distressed" and said the revelations had caused her "profound personal trauma". Emphasising her innocence, she claimed she had no knowledge or suspicion of Murrell’s misuse of party money and that a thorough investigation had cleared her of any wrongdoing.

"I was misled, just as others were," she wrote, adding that the betrayal by a husband she loved and trusted was "beyond my comprehension". Since leaving office, Sturgeon has embarked on a lucrative career as an author and public speaker on leadership and reputation, a role she says remains untouched by the scandal. The fallout has ignited fierce political criticism.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay dismissed Sturgeon’s denials as "preposterous" and suggested the misuse of funds was a "thieving magpie" that feathered the couple’s marital nest. Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie went further, labeling the fraud as "large‑scale" and insisting it was "inconceivable" that Sturgeon was unaware of the embezzlement. Even the current First Minister, John Swinney, struggled to respond to the accusations during a press conference, prompting Sturgeon to issue a follow‑up statement through her lawyers.

She reiterated her lack of awareness, stating she only learned of the motorhome when it appeared in the police investigation in early 2023 and that she had no reason to doubt Murrell used his own money for other purchases. Murrell, who earned just under £80,000 a year before stepping down from the SNP in 2023, has been remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing next month.

The case continues to dominate Scottish political discourse, raising questions about oversight, accountability, and the personal dynamics that may have concealed financial misconduct for over a decade





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