Nicola Sturgeon Defiant Over Ex-Husband's Embezzlement, Calls for Accountability

Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish First Minister, refused to apologize for the crimes of her former husband, Peter Murrell, who embezzled £400,000 from the SNP. Sturgeon held back tears and expressed her belief in accountability, stating that she is not responsible for Murrell's actions.

Nicola Sturgeon came close to tears as she refused to apologize 'for the crimes of my former husband '. The former SNP leader was defiant as she said she was not responsible for her ex Peter Murrell 's £400,000 embezzlement.

She held back tears, and her voice broke as she said she felt like she was 'serving a sentence for a crime I didn't commit'. She said she would not take responsibility for the sake of herself and 'a lot of women who end up finding themselves blamed for the actions of the men in their lives'. Murrell pleaded guilty this week to embezzling the sum from the SNP between 2010 and 2022.

The 61-year-old spent the money on items including a motorhome, cars, kitchen gadgets, expensive watches and pens, and more mundane purchases such as hand cream and toilet seats. He is set to be sentenced in June, the same month that the SNP faces two by-election contests – one in Aberdeen South and another in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. The SNP has faced calls for an independent inquiry into its finances.

Nicola Sturgeon came close to tears as she refused to apologize 'for the crimes of my former husband'





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Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Embezzlement Accountability Crime Former Husband Scottish First Minister By-Election Contests Financial Inquiry

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