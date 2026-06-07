Nicola Sturgeon could keep gifts bought with embezzled SNP funds unless party takes civil action

Legal experts say hundreds of items worth nearly £60,000 removed from Peter Murrell's indictment cannot be seized under proceeds of crime laws, leaving SNP to pursue civil recovery to reclaim stolen party funds.

Nicola Sturgeon could be allowed to keep gifts purchased with money embezzled from the Scottish National Party (SNP) by her estranged husband Peter Murrell unless the party initiates separate civil proceedings to recover them, legal experts have said.

The former first minister faces mounting pressure to surrender items bought with SNP funds after Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzling almost £400,000 from the party between August 2010 and October 2023, during his tenure as chief executive. According to The Times, hundreds of items removed from Murrell's indictment as part of a plea deal cannot now be seized under proceeds of crime legislation.

The goods, valued at nearly £60,000, include household appliances, luxury cookware, and items believed to have been intended as gifts for Sturgeon. Among the more than 700 purchases struck from the indictment were a robot vacuum cleaner, Smeg kitchen appliances, Le Creuset cookware, Robert Welch cutlery, and several expensive floor lamps. Cosmetics, a Dyson hairdryer, GHD hair stylers, and glassware were also removed from the charge sheet following negotiations between prosecutors and Murrell's legal team.

Although Murrell has admitted the embezzlement, legal specialists told The Times that many items may not be recoverable unless the SNP pursues separate civil action. Sturgeon, who has consistently denied any knowledge of her husband's offending and was cleared of wrongdoing after a two-year police investigation, stated last week that nothing belonging to her should form part of any process to repay the party.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said the principle that crime should not pay must apply to Sturgeon, who reaped the rewards of her husband's industrial-scale thefts over many years. Murrell, 60, is due to be sentenced on June 23 after pleading guilty. The SNP has confirmed it will begin court action to recover the stolen money.

Aamer Anwar, representing Sturgeon, described her as an innocent third party under Scots law and emphasized that none of the items in question were ordered by her. He added that she had been cleared of any wrongdoing following the investigation. The controversy intensified after Sturgeon was interviewed by BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, following Murrell's admission. The court heard how he spent the cash, gathered from SNP donors and members, on luxury items including a motorhome, coffee machines, and a robotic lawnmower.

Former SNP leader Humza Yousaf, who succeeded Sturgeon, described her as quite a broken woman during the interview, expressing sympathy while acknowledging public skepticism. Yousaf said he believed Sturgeon because he knows her as a person of great integrity, but understood why others might be doubtful. Sturgeon said she feels like she is serving a sentence for a crime she did not commit and that Murrell has never explained why he took party funds.

The scandal has shaken the SNP and raised questions about internal oversight and accountability. Legal experts note that while criminal proceedings have concluded with Murrell's plea, civil recovery may be the only route to reclaim the embezzled assets, potentially leaving Sturgeon in possession of gifts purchased with stolen money. The SNP is expected to pursue civil action to recover the funds, but the process could be lengthy and uncertain.

Sturgeon's position remains that she was unaware of the scale of Murrell's thefts and that she is cooperating fully with any recovery process. The case highlights the complexities of asset recovery when criminal proceeds are used for personal gifts and household items, particularly when the recipient claims innocence.

As the sentencing date approaches, public and political pressure mounts on all parties to ensure that justice is seen to be done, not only in terms of punishment but also in restitution of stolen funds





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