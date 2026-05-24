Nicola Roberts Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Her First Child, a Daughter, with Fiance Mitch Hahn

Nicola Roberts, the former Girls Aloud singer, announced on Sunday that she had secretly welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her fiancé Mitch Hahn a 'couple of weeks ago'. She took to Instagram to confirm the joyful news alongside a slew of sweet snaps as she lovingly cradled the tot.

Nicola Roberts announced on Sunday she secretly welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her fiancé Mitch Hahn a 'couple of weeks ago'. The Girls Aloud singer, 40, took to Instagram to confirm the joyful news alongside a slew of sweet snaps as she lovingly cradled the tot.

Nicola, who had to have surgery at 22 weeks to 'keep the baby in', was positively glowing, while another snap showed footballer Mitch, 37, leaving the hospital with their baby daughter. She captioned the post: 'Our beautiful baby girl is here. We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head.

'She arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks weighing 6.5lbs and is thriving. It’s heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she’s ours.

' Fans and famous friends were quick to share their congratulations, with Jess Wright gushing, 'Congratulations darling', while Loose Women's Katie Piper added: 'So happy for you both. ' Nicola Roberts announced on Sunday that she had secretly welcomed her first child, baby daughter, with fiancé Mitch Hahn a 'couple of weeks ago' The Girls Aloud singer, 40, took to Instagram to confirm the joyful news alongside a slew of sweet snaps as she lovingly cradled the tot.

Nicola became the last of her Girls Aloud bandmates to become a mum, while Sarah Harding tragically died childless in 2021 following a battle with breast cancer aged just 39. While Cheryl Cole shares son Bear, nine, with the late Liam Payne, Kimberley Walsh and husband Justin Scott are parents to sons Bobby, 11, seven-year-old Cole and and Nate, three. Nadine Coyle shares daughter Anaíya, 12, with long-term partner and former NFL player Jason Bell





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