Nicola Peltz Flaunts Post‑Facial Tummy as Husband Brooklyn Defends Her Online

Actress Nicola Peltz posted a selfie showing her stomach after a hyperbaric facial, while husband Brooklyn posted a defense against body‑shaming comments, sparking a social media flare-up.

Actress Nicola Peltz, 31, shocked fans on Instagram on Wednesday by posting a selfie that prominently displayed her stomach after undergoing a hyperbaric facial. The image, taken in purple scrubs, was accompanied by the caption "hyperbaric chic post facial," and quickly drew attention from followers and detractors alike.

Body‑Shaming Sparks Online Response

The post came in the midst of a broader backlash against critics who had previously targeted Peltz for her appearance. Her husband, aspiring chef Brooklyn, responded to a follower's comment that accused her of being "sickly" and "too skinny." Brooklyn angrily reminded the commenter that Peltz was "absolutely beautiful" and that it was "disgraceful" to comment on a woman's body.

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Brooklyn's defense was part of a larger pattern of public exchanges in which the couple has fought off criticism online. Last month, Brooklyn posted a photo of them sharing a pizza, celebrating their culinary partnership. Earlier this week, he shared a photo montage from a trip to New York, where he described Peltz as his "absolute world." That video included them cuddling dogs and exploring the city from a sunroof.

Public Protests and Public Positions

Brooklyn's comments drew a mixed reaction from fans, but most supporters upheld the couple's right to address body‑shaming. The couple's social media accounts frequently showcase moments of affection; for instance, Peltz recently thanked "my wife" for her confidence and resilience. Meanwhile, critics of the couple's public life have questioned whether the couple's dynamic is balanced, citing concerns that Brooklyn often appears in Peltz's photos in a role that some interpret as "visual spare part."

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Body‑language analyst Judi James suggested that the dynamic could be reflective of Brooklyn's upbringing, where family photos placed him in supportive, less visible roles. This interpretation underscores the complexity behind the public personas the couple projects online.

Impacts and Future Plans

Nicola Peltz's Instagram post and the ensuing debate highlight the ongoing conversation about body image and public scrutiny for celebrities. The couple's continued social media presence-including Brooklyn's posted tattoo mirror selfie and Peltz's self‑portrait in a hyperbaric facial-shows they will likely not retreat from public scrutiny. Instead, they appear to be leveraging these moments to assert agency over their presentation and to remind their supporters that body‑shaming is unacceptable.

As they move forward, Peltz and Brooklyn have indicated the intention to continue sharing candid moments of their relationship and to engage with their audience on topics that directly address the criticism they have encountered. The couple's next steps will likely involve public statements, joint appearances, and the possibility of a media interview that allows them to discuss the harassment they have faced in a more controlled setting.

Overall, the current incident reflects a broader cultural shift toward reclaiming personal narratives in the face of negative body commentary and demonstrates the dynamic ways that public couples respond to criticism through social media stances and personal advocacy.