Nicola Peltz Defies Body-Shamers With Hyperbaric Facial Post

Nicola Peltz posts hyperbaric facial selfie after husband Brooklyn Beckham defends her from online critics. Read the full story on their New York trip and public feud.

Actress Nicola Peltz, aged thirty-one, posted a defiant selfie on Instagram on Wednesday following a hyperbaric facial treatment. The image captured her in purple scrubs with her stomach exposed while she pouted into a mirror. She captioned the photo with the phrase 'hyperbaric chic post facial' to highlight her appearance.

Brooklyn Beckham Defends Wife Online

This social media activity follows recent aggressive defense of his wife by her husband, aspiring chef Brooklyn Beckham, aged twenty-seven. He responded angrily to comments suggesting Nicola looked sickly during a cooking video shared at the end of August. A follower had asked if he commented on everyone concerned about his wife's weight and suggested feeding her more.

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Brooklyn rejected these suggestions firmly, stating that people should never comment on a woman's body. He described such behavior as disgraceful and asserted that his wife is absolutely beautiful. This incident highlights the ongoing tension between the couple and certain segments of their online audience regarding physical appearance.

New York City Vacation Highlights

The couple recently traveled to New York City for a vacation that included several documented moments. They flew business class, with Nicola posing for selfies and Brooklyn capturing images of her stretching during the flight. Upon arrival, Nicola carried multiple Chanel handbags while walking down the runway, treating it like a catwalk.

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Nicola expressed joy over the short trip, writing that a New York minute made her heart feel full. Brooklyn also shared photos of the couple cuddling their dogs and viewing city sights from a sunroof. He referred to Nicola as his absolute world in an Instagram story, emphasizing their close bond despite external criticism.

Public Perception And Family Dynamics

Observers have noted patterns in the couple's public interactions that reflect deeper family dynamics. Body language analyst Judi James suggested that Brooklyn often adopts adoring poses similar to those seen with his mother, David Beckham's wife. This behavior appears ingrained, with Brooklyn frequently positioning himself as supportive while Nicola takes center stage.

James observed that Brooklyn sometimes seems relegated to a visual spare part role. This dynamic may explain his efforts to court attention through affectionate posts. In contrast, Nicola and other companions often dominate camera attention, particularly in group settings involving celebrities like Damian Hurley.

Halloween Incident And Future Outlook

Tensions were further highlighted during a Halloween event where Brooklyn wore a Superman muscle suit. He posed alongside Nicola and Damian Hurley, who wore leather outfits. Critics mocked Brooklyn for appearing out of place, branding him a spare part in the imagery.

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The couple has maintained their marriage since twenty-twenty-two, renewing vows last year amid family feuds. Despite mockery and online scrutiny, they continue to share personal moments publicly. Their resilience against body-shaming comments underscores a commitment to supporting each other regardless of external judgments or digital harassment campaigns.