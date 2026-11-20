Nicola Peltz discusses the emotional impact of negative online comments regarding her weight and relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, who has publicly defended her against critics.

Nicola Peltz has revealed that malicious online commentary concerning her physical appearance and her marriage to husband Brooklyn Beckham significantly impacts her emotional well-being. The thirty-one-year-old actress disclosed during an Instagram Q&A session that reading negative feedback makes her sad, though she strives to maintain a positive outlook.

Coping With Digital Negativity

During a fan interaction on Thursday night, Peltz addressed questions regarding how she handles online hostility. She admitted that ignoring the hate is difficult because she cannot help but read the comments section. She explained that while it is not always easy to stay positive, she believes that the truth eventually comes out, which helps her focus on spreading love rather than dwelling on negativity.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Launches ShopMy Page With British Foods and Luxury Goods

Defending Her Physical Appearance

The conversation about online abuse follows recent incidents where Peltz faced criticism for sharing photos of her midriff. After posting a photo of herself flashing her stomach following a hyperbaric facial treatment, some critics labeled the pose weird or irrelevant to the spa treatment. Peltz responded by thanking a supportive fan who urged others to stop body shaming her, noting that some people are genuinely mean while others offer kindness that means a lot to her.

Brooklyn Beckham Defends His Wife

Brooklyn Beckham, twenty-seven, has also taken a firm stance against critics who comment on his wife's physique. In late August, he reacted angrily to a comment on his cooking video that suggested his wife looked sickly and needed to be fed. He explicitly told the user never to speak about his wife again, stating that commenting on a woman's body is disgraceful and affirming that she is absolutely beautiful.

Advertisement

Strengthening Their Bond

Despite the external pressure, the couple remains united. Peltz described marrying her best friend and shared a sweet love letter from Beckham that praised their ordinary moments together. The couple, married since twenty twenty-two, renewed their vows last year after Brooklyn cut ties with his family over a year ago following a public feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Personal Wellness And Fitness

Beyond the social media drama, Peltz shared details about her routine to maintain her wellness. She revealed to fans that her exercise regimen includes regular Pilates classes and ballet sessions. She also shared additional images of herself, including one where she covered her modesty with a pink fur boa, further demonstrating her defiance against body shaming while maintaining her personal style and confidence.