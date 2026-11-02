Nicola Peltz Beckham Halloween Costume Sparks Victorian Spice Girls Comparison

Nicola Peltz Beckham's Halloween Catwoman outfit has drawn comparisons to Victoria Beckham's iconic Spice Girls catsuit, while fans question her choice to match Damian Hurley instead of husband Brooklyn.

Nicola Peltz, 31, recently channeled her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham during a Halloween celebration, wearing a leather crop top and matching trousers that evoked the late Spice Girl's iconic style. The actress shared Instagram photos over the weekend of her Catwoman transformation, a costume choice that immediately triggered memories of Victoria's famous 1996 leather catsuit from the Say You'll Be There music video. This visual echo has resurfaced discussions about the long-standing fashion similarities between the two women, even as Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, 27, have remained estranged from the Beckham family for over a year.

The Iconic Victorian Spice Girls Legacy

Victoria Beckham's 1996 Spice Girls' catsuit was the look that first caught husband David Beckham's eye when the former footballer was watching the music video with his Manchester United teammate Gary Neville. David famously turned to his pal and said, 'That one there, that's the girl I'm going to marry.' This anecdote highlights the significant cultural footprint of the original Spice Girls outfit, which has become a reference point for celebrity fashion choices decades after its release. Nicola's recent Halloween ensemble directly recalls this pivotal moment in fashion history, drawing immediate parallels between the mother-in-law's early career style and the daughter-in-law's current aesthetic choices.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz Halloween Superman Catwoman Anniversary

Fan Reactions To Damian Hurley Coordination

Nicola's Halloween costume also sparked baffled comments from fans who questioned why she had decided to match with friend Damian Hurley rather than her husband Brooklyn. Fans pointed out that Nicola and Damian's matching leather looks were reminiscent of Victoria and David's infamous coordinating outfits at a 1999 Versace party. While Brooklyn and his wife both stuck to a superhero theme, his Superman look was 'the odd one out' when the trio posed for photos together. For one Instagram photo shared by Brooklyn, Damian posed in his plunging one-piece with his arm wrapped around Nicola whilst her awkward-looking husband was stood behind them, with his hands in his pockets.

Brooklyn Beckham Social Media Presence

'Bless him he looks like a spare part,' commented one fan on the Insta pic whilst another agreed writing that 'Brooklyn looks so out of place.' 'Brooklyn looks the odd one out,' said another whilst one more said he was 'giving 3rd wheel vibe'. 'Why is she wearing a matching costume with some other guy?' asked one of Brooklyn's followers. Another pointed out that 'in this situation, a Batman suit would have suited Brooklyn better'. 'Nicola & Damian=couple goals' quipped one more. The social media response highlights the perceived disconnect between Brooklyn and Nicola, who have been estranged from his parents for over a year and whose public interactions are now viewed through a lens of familial distance.

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Historical Context And Family Connections

Nicola Peltz frequently copied her fashion designer mother-in-law's looks before Brooklyn publicly cut ties in a January 2026 Instagram post. Back in 2024, Nicola paid homage to Victoria, stepping out in the same Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket, originally worn by the fashion designer in 2001. David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn and Elizabeth Hurley's only child Damian have been friends since they were children and both have Sir Elton John as a godfather. As well as partying in LA together, Brooklyn, Nicola and Damian all attended Sir Elton's husband David Furnish's 64th birthday celebrations in Venice a week ago, maintaining social circles despite the marital strain.

Comparative Analysis Of Celebrity Style

'Say you'll be there -part two!' commented one fan on Brooklyn's post whilst another mused that Brooklyn 'must be missing Posh Spice!' after he shared his wife's look. The recurrence of these specific fashion references in Nicola's recent public appearances suggests a continued, albeit complicated, alignment with the Beckham family aesthetic. The visual language of leather and superhero themes used in the Halloween celebration serves as a tangible link to past celebrity narratives. The contrast between Nicola's coordinated appearance with Damian and her isolated posture next to Brooklyn creates a compelling visual story that continues to generate discussion among observers and fans alike.