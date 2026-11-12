Nicola Peltz Beckham Faces Body Shaming on Social Media Amid Health Struggles

Nicola Peltz Beckham addresses negative comments about her appearance following a health-related photoshoot, sparking a conversation about body image and online harassment.

Nicola Peltz Beckham recently ignited a debate regarding body image and online harassment after posting a series of selfies in purple scrubs on social media. The actress and model shared the images on Wednesday, November 11, captioning the post with "hyperbaric chic post facial" and using pink ribbon emojis to signify a lighthearted tone despite the medical context.

In one of the uploaded photographs, Peltz Beckham pulled up her shirt to reveal her stomach, a choice that inadvertently triggered a wave of negative commentary from internet users focused on her physical appearance. This specific image served as the catalyst for a broader discussion about the harshness of online criticism directed at public figures, particularly women navigating health issues in the public eye.

Also read Nicola Peltz Defies Body-Shamers With Hyperbaric Facial Post

Confronting Online Critics

While some users chose to criticize her physique, others quickly intervened to defend the thirty-one-year-old star against the toxic behavior. One fan explicitly asked the online community to "stop body shaming" the actress and others who are frequently targeted by cruel comments, questioning the moral superiority of those making such judgments by asking, "Are you all perfect?"

Peltz Beckham herself engaged with the backlash, thanking supporters while expressing her disappointment at the cruelty of detractors. She replied to a supportive comment with "Thank you 💖," but also acknowledged the pain caused by the negativity by adding, "Some people are actually so mean 💔," highlighting the emotional toll that constant scrutiny takes on her well-being.

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Brooklyn Beckham's Protective Stance

Brooklyn Beckham has consistently positioned himself as a fierce protector of his wife against online trolls and negative public discourse. The couple demonstrated their unity and affection at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where they attended the prestigious Kinéo Awards at Sala Grand in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, September 5, drawing attention with their public displays of affection.

Brooklyn has previously used his own social media platforms to shut down critics directly. When faced with comments suggesting Nicola looked "sickly" during a previous incident, he replied firmly, "Don't ever talk about my wife. She's absolutely beautiful and you should never comment on a woman's body," establishing a clear boundary regarding how his family is discussed online.

This protective behavior was reiterated in October 2025, when Brooklyn shared a candid photo of Nicola and preemptively dismissed potential hate. He wrote, "Bring on the comments, I don't care, she's perfect," pairing the message with a middle finger emoji and a red heart, signaling his refusal to let negativity affect their relationship or her self-esteem.

Navigating Life in the Spotlight

Despite his external defense, Brooklyn has also acknowledged the personal difficulty Nicola faces in managing her public image. Earlier this year, Peltz Beckham told Elle magazine that she is "very sensitive" and struggles with the impact of online news and social media comments. She admitted that while she tries to ignore such content, it still affects her emotionally, requiring her to actively work on distancing herself from the noise.

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The couple's dynamic was further highlighted on Tuesday, July 22, when Nicola, then thirty, posted a photo taken by Brooklyn while she posed in a bath. The intimate snap, where she covered her chest and leaned on her hand, showcased the trust and support within their marriage, contrasting sharply with the often voyeuristic and critical nature of internet culture.

Broader Implications for Public Figures

The incident underscores the persistent challenge that celebrities face in maintaining mental health while under constant surveillance. As Peltz Beckham referenced her struggles with weight and health in a reply to a supportive user, she emphasized that her body image is a complex issue influenced by her personal health journey rather than superficial aesthetics.

Supporters continue to rally around her, with one user writing that they "adore" her and Brooklyn, noting that Nicola is overweight and struggles with health issues. They praised her beauty and perfection, reinforcing the message that public figures deserve empathy and respect rather than judgment, especially when sharing vulnerable moments related to their health and well-being.