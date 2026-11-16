Nicola Coughlan will not be tuning in to HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series over her disagreement with J.K. Rowling's views on trans rights.

Nicola Coughlan ‘Will Not Be Watching’ New ‘Harry Potter’ Series Over J.K. Rowling’s Trans Views: ‘It’s Not for Me’ Nicola Coughlan ‘Will Not Be Watching’ New ‘Harry Potter’ Series Over J.K.

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“I will not be watching the new ‘Harry Potter’ show and I would never be in it,” she said. “Look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they’re nice people and whatever, but it’s not for me.

” Bowen Yang Returns to ‘SNL’ as Jensen Huang as John Mulaney’s Cold Open Mocks Nvidia Scandal, National Ground Stop and Outlook Outagelast year after the author celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court’s ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex. Following the decision, Rowling posted a photo of herself on X smoking a cigar with the caption: “I love it when a plan comes together.

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” In response, Coughlan reposted an article from The Cut on her Instagram Story with the headline “This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling,” writing alongside it: “Keep your new ‘Harry Potter’ lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10 foot pole. ” “Me, I could believe,” Coughlan told The Observer.

“But Pedro Pascal? You know who Pedro Pascal is, girl. Like, please. ”The “Harry Potter” series, on which Rowling serves as an executive producer, is gearing up to release its first two episodes on Christmas Day.

Several of its stars have also voiced differing opinions to Rowling, including Snape actor Paapa Essiedu. Though he told“I believe, in my bones, that trans people, queer people, people of all creeds and color have got the right to be treated with respect and dignity and safety at all times — whether they’re in the workplace, whether they’re at home or in the street, whatever,” he said.

“That’s what I believe, and that’s the way that I choose to live my life. That’s the creed by which I live. ”