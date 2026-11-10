Nicola Coughlan Reveals Therapy Was Essential During I Am... Helen Filming

Nicola Coughlan needed therapy while filming the improvised Channel 4 drama I Am... Helen, which airs November 16. It explores consent in a long-term relationship.

Nicola Coughlan has revealed that she needed therapy during filming for her hard-hitting new drama I Am... Helen. The Bridgerton star leads the latest instalment of the Channel 4 I Am series, which is written by Bafta winner Dominic Savage and airs on Channel 4 on November 16.

The drama follows the format of earlier series starring Kate Winslet, Samantha Morton and Lesley Manville. Coughlan has said the emotional demands of the production were far heavier than she had expected when work began.

Also read Nicola Coughlan On 'I Am Helen' & Toxic Masculinity

How the Improvised Drama Follows Helen and Steve

I Am... Helen is completely improvised, and Dominic Savage and Nicola Coughlan co-created its premise. The story follows the couple Helen and Steve, played by Joe Cole, and the devastating decline of their long-term relationship.

The relationship breaks down when Steve falls under the influence of the manosphere and develops a pornography addiction. Because the performances are unscripted, the drama unfolds through the actors rather than a fixed sequence of planned beats.

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Coughlan explained that this approach is very different from her work on Bridgerton, where scenes are carefully planned in advance. She compared that structure to moving from point A to B to C, while the improvised format on I Am... Helen required a different working method.

Intimacy Coordinator, Boundaries and a Difficult Scene

Coughlan says an intimacy coordinator was on set, but the improvised production still meant the cast had to define their own limits. She explained that the team set clear boundaries about what they were comfortable doing and what they were not, and then began filming.

One early scene shows Joe Cole's character placing his hands around Coughlan's throat during sex. The actress said she hopes scenes like this highlight the role of consent in a long-term relationship and prompt viewers to think about it.

In an interview with Grazia, Coughlan said she is apprehensive about the drama's release and the reaction it will receive. She admitted it is scary to feel like the cast is poking the bear, adding that this was not the intention but the subject is such a hot topic right now.

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Therapy Support and the Emotional Toll on Cast

Coughlan revealed that she was offered therapy throughout the shoot and praised the production for its duty of care. She admitted, however, that she underestimated how much support she would need on set.

She recalled that on day two she told herself she was fine, but by day four she realised the material was very heavy. The actress described a lot of crying on set, along with scenes in which Steve smashes up the apartment and punches the fridge.

Coughlan said that although she knows the scenes are not real, her nervous system still reacted as if the situation were frightening. She said she was drained by the shoot and that speaking to a therapist was essential for her.

Coughlan is currently shooting Netflix's Roald Dahl drama Tales of the Unexpected, in which she plays pregnant housewife Mary. In that six-part series, Mary waits for her husband Patrick, played by Arthur Hughes, to return home from his job as a police detective.